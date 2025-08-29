The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange about Public Notice for conducting the 112th AGM of the Company. The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 20, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.08.2025) The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 20.09.2025) The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2025. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 22.09.2025)