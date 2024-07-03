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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Share Price Live

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784.35
(-2.21%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open803.5
  • Day's High803.5
  • 52 Wk High998
  • Prev. Close802.05
  • Day's Low778
  • 52 Wk Low 567.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value663.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.83
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

₹803.5

Prev. Close

₹802.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.12

Day's High

₹803.5

Day's Low

₹778

52 Week's High

₹998

52 Week's Low

₹567.2

Book Value

₹663.15

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

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19 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2025

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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.33%

Non-Promoter- 4.00%

Institutions: 4.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

208.88

188.12

178.59

182.46

Net Worth

211.98

191.22

181.69

185.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.78

39.38

43.93

45.22

yoy growth (%)

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Raw materials

-7.05

1.46

-2.74

-5.57

As % of sales

9.68

3.73

6.24

12.32

Employee costs

-25

-24.97

-25.59

-23.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.84

-1.8

0.59

1.72

Depreciation

-4

-4.24

-2.52

-2.25

Tax paid

-11.44

-1.8

-0.25

-0.74

Working capital

-2.88

19.9

-3.86

-10.86

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Op profit growth

534.62

30.87

-17.69

1,181.45

EBIT growth

3,395.74

-44.33

-46.46

-312.58

Net profit growth

-415.2

-1,162.51

-65.3

-144.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53.7

51.54

47.2

72.79

39.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53.7

51.54

47.2

72.79

39.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.11

0.65

1.14

0.3

0.4

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

1,107

67.081,09,455.82315.160.93,891.76179.92

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

1,173

54.4115,626.77107.310.49557.77103.13

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,580.6

23.372,152.3116.990155.13466.63

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

845.05

28.721,529.1816.950.38154.56162.69

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

1,757.2

93.36918.64-0.080.2142.93361.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Lakshminiwas Bangur

Managing Director

Alka Bangur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Kumar Bhargava

Independent Non Exe. Director

GAURAV JALAN

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amitav Kothari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Kapasi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurav Singhania

Registered Office

7 Munshi Premchand Sarani,

Hastings,

West Bengal - 700022

Tel: 91-33-22233394

Website: http://www.periatea.com

Email: periatea@inbgroup.com

Registrar Office

Surya 35 Mayflower,

Avenue Sowripalayam, Road,

Coimbatore - 641 028

Tel: 91-422-4958995/836

Website: www.skdc-consultants.com

Email: info@skdc-consultants.com

Summary

The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two fac...
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Reports by The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd share price today?

The The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹784.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹242.83 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is 0 and 0.54 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is ₹567.2 and ₹998 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.72%, 3 Years at 46.79%, 1 Year at -13.86%, 6 Month at 6.28%, 3 Month at 1.21% and 1 Month at -8.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.33 %
Institutions - 4.01 %
Public - 29.66 %

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