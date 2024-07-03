Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹803.5
Prev. Close₹802.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹803.5
Day's Low₹778
52 Week's High₹998
52 Week's Low₹567.2
Book Value₹663.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
208.88
188.12
178.59
182.46
Net Worth
211.98
191.22
181.69
185.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.78
39.38
43.93
45.22
yoy growth (%)
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Raw materials
-7.05
1.46
-2.74
-5.57
As % of sales
9.68
3.73
6.24
12.32
Employee costs
-25
-24.97
-25.59
-23.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.84
-1.8
0.59
1.72
Depreciation
-4
-4.24
-2.52
-2.25
Tax paid
-11.44
-1.8
-0.25
-0.74
Working capital
-2.88
19.9
-3.86
-10.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Op profit growth
534.62
30.87
-17.69
1,181.45
EBIT growth
3,395.74
-44.33
-46.46
-312.58
Net profit growth
-415.2
-1,162.51
-65.3
-144.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53.7
51.54
47.2
72.79
39.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53.7
51.54
47.2
72.79
39.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.11
0.65
1.14
0.3
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,107
|67.08
|1,09,455.82
|315.16
|0.9
|3,891.76
|179.92
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
1,173
|54.41
|15,626.77
|107.31
|0.49
|557.77
|103.13
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,580.6
|23.37
|2,152.31
|16.99
|0
|155.13
|466.63
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
845.05
|28.72
|1,529.18
|16.95
|0.38
|154.56
|162.69
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
1,757.2
|93.36
|918.64
|-0.08
|0.2
|142.93
|361.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Lakshminiwas Bangur
Managing Director
Alka Bangur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Kumar Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
GAURAV JALAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amitav Kothari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Kapasi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurav Singhania
7 Munshi Premchand Sarani,
Hastings,
West Bengal - 700022
Tel: 91-33-22233394
Website: http://www.periatea.com
Email: periatea@inbgroup.com
Surya 35 Mayflower,
Avenue Sowripalayam, Road,
Coimbatore - 641 028
Tel: 91-422-4958995/836
Website: www.skdc-consultants.com
Email: info@skdc-consultants.com
Summary
The Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company Limited is a well-established tea company incorporated around 1910. It has tea estates located in one of the highest yielding zones. The company has two fac...
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Reports by The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd
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