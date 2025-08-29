The Board Recommended a dividend of Rs. 1/- (i.e.10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting is 13-Sep-2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.08.2025)