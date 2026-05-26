Board Meeting 26 May 2026 19 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 and dividend The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 22 Jan 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, a)the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and b)Appointment of Mr. Anup Kumar Gupta, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 3rd February, 2026. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 03.02.2026).

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025