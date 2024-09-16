|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|12
|600
|Final
|The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 12/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (600%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Record date for payment of dividend is fixed as Friday, July 5, 2024.
