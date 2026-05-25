|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|20 May 2026
|Thrive Future Habitats Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Details as per attachment enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|3 Feb 2026
|Thrive Future Habitats Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2026
|19 Jan 2026
|Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, to consider inter alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the proposal of issuance of equity shares to non-promoter public category by way of Preferential Issue or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon. 2. To convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the Shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal and to consider any other matters requiring shareholders consent, as required. Proposal for Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company and subsequent amendment in the MOA, subject to approval of members (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.01.2026) Revision of outcome of board meeting held on 22nd January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Ador Multiproducts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th Nov, 2025 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Announcement under Reg 30 for acquisition of complete stake in the subsidiary of the company thus, making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|13 Jul 2025
|Ador Multiproducts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 16/07/2025 has been revised to 13/08/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 16/07/2025 has been revised to 13/08/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025) Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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