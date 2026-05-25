iifl-logo

Thrive Future Habitats Limited Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
91.5
(-8.50%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Ador Multi Prod. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 May 202620 May 2026
Thrive Future Habitats Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Details as per attachment enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
Board Meeting6 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Thrive Future Habitats Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 Approval of Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.02.2026)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202619 Jan 2026
Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, to consider inter alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the proposal of issuance of equity shares to non-promoter public category by way of Preferential Issue or any other mode as may be considered or as may be deemed fit and/or other modalities including determination of price thereon. 2. To convene an Extra-ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the Shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal and to consider any other matters requiring shareholders consent, as required. Proposal for Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the company and subsequent amendment in the MOA, subject to approval of members (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.01.2026) Revision of outcome of board meeting held on 22nd January, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.01.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Ador Multiproducts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th Nov, 2025 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Announcement under Reg 30 for acquisition of complete stake in the subsidiary of the company thus, making it a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202513 Jul 2025
Ador Multiproducts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 16/07/2025 has been revised to 13/08/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 16/07/2025 has been revised to 13/08/2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/07/2025) Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Ador Multi Prod.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Thrive Future Habitats Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.