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Thrive Future Habitats Limited Share Price Live

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91.5
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:49:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open91.5
  • Day's High91.5
  • 52 Wk High149.45
  • Prev. Close91.5
  • Day's Low91.5
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)103.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Thrive Future Habitats Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹91.5

Prev. Close

₹91.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹91.5

Day's Low

₹91.5

52 Week's High

₹149.45

52 Week's Low

₹72

Book Value

₹40.42

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

103.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thrive Future Habitats Limited Corporate Action

21 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Jul, 2025

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21 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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20 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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22 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Thrive Future Habitats Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Thrive Future Habitats Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Thrive Future Habitats Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.67

4.67

4.67

4.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.61

-1.97

8.5

10.47

Net Worth

2.06

2.7

13.17

15.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7.2

17.57

8.25

6.57

yoy growth (%)

-58.97

112.82

25.61

0.29

Raw materials

-5.27

-11.88

-5.71

-4.77

As % of sales

73.12

67.63

69.23

72.59

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.35

-1.08

-1.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.64

6.05

-0.42

-0.93

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.28

-0.2

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.12

-1.04

0.34

-0.03

Working capital

-1.85

1.6

0.77

0.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-58.97

112.82

25.61

0.29

Op profit growth

-132.83

-562.63

-47.17

-10.46

EBIT growth

-110.26

-2,090.06

-59.43

-160.57

Net profit growth

-115.32

-6,500.41

-91.91

-282.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1.22

2.17

6.73

12.17

13.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.22

2.17

6.73

12.17

13.4

Other Operating Income

0.01

0.01

0

0

0.04

Other Income

1.1

0.64

5.44

0.31

0.3

Thrive Future Habitats Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thrive Future Habitats Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sandeep Ahuja

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arvinder Singh Pasricha

Managing Director

Vinay Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Praveen Kumari Singh

Registered Office

Ador House 5th Floor,

6 K Dubash Marg Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: -

Website: http://www.adormultiproducts.com

Email: cs.adormultiproducts@gmail.com

Registrar Office

J P Royale I Floor,

No.218 Sampige Road, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-080-23469661/62,

Website: www.canbankrta.com

Email: ccslrnt@vsnl.com/ccslrnt@eth.net

Summary

Thrive Future Habitats Limited was initially incorporated as J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited in July, 1948. The Company changed its name from J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited to Ador Multi Products L...
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Reports by Thrive Future Habitats Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Thrive Future Habitats Limited share price today?

The Thrive Future Habitats Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thrive Future Habitats Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thrive Future Habitats Limited is ₹103.57 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thrive Future Habitats Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Thrive Future Habitats Limited is 0 and 2.26 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thrive Future Habitats Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thrive Future Habitats Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thrive Future Habitats Limited is ₹72 and ₹149.45 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Thrive Future Habitats Limited?

Thrive Future Habitats Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.76%, 3 Years at 19.96%, 1 Year at -10.10%, 6 Month at -25.61%, 3 Month at -12.98% and 1 Month at -19.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thrive Future Habitats Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Thrive Future Habitats Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 61.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.76 %

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