Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFMCG
Open₹91.5
Prev. Close₹91.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹91.5
Day's Low₹91.5
52 Week's High₹149.45
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹40.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)103.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.67
4.67
4.67
4.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.61
-1.97
8.5
10.47
Net Worth
2.06
2.7
13.17
15.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.2
17.57
8.25
6.57
yoy growth (%)
-58.97
112.82
25.61
0.29
Raw materials
-5.27
-11.88
-5.71
-4.77
As % of sales
73.12
67.63
69.23
72.59
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.35
-1.08
-1.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.64
6.05
-0.42
-0.93
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.28
-0.2
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.12
-1.04
0.34
-0.03
Working capital
-1.85
1.6
0.77
0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-58.97
112.82
25.61
0.29
Op profit growth
-132.83
-562.63
-47.17
-10.46
EBIT growth
-110.26
-2,090.06
-59.43
-160.57
Net profit growth
-115.32
-6,500.41
-91.91
-282.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1.22
2.17
6.73
12.17
13.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.22
2.17
6.73
12.17
13.4
Other Operating Income
0.01
0.01
0
0
0.04
Other Income
1.1
0.64
5.44
0.31
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sandeep Ahuja
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arvinder Singh Pasricha
Managing Director
Vinay Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Praveen Kumari Singh
Ador House 5th Floor,
6 K Dubash Marg Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: -
Website: http://www.adormultiproducts.com
Email: cs.adormultiproducts@gmail.com
J P Royale I Floor,
No.218 Sampige Road, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-080-23469661/62,
Website: www.canbankrta.com
Email: ccslrnt@vsnl.com/ccslrnt@eth.net
Summary
Thrive Future Habitats Limited was initially incorporated as J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited in July, 1948. The Company changed its name from J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited to Ador Multi Products L...
Read More
Reports by Thrive Future Habitats Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.