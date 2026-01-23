|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Jan 2026
|17 Feb 2026
|Approved the draft notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at for the purpose of obtaining their approval in respect of the proposed Preferential Issue. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 17th February, 2026 at 04.00 PM through VC / OAVM mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:23.01.2026) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 17th February, 2026 Scrutinizer Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 17th February, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.02.2026)
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