To,

The Members,

Your Directors hereby present the Companys 77th Annual Report of Ador Multi Products Limited (the company) along with audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Company, along with its subsidiaries wherever required, is referred to as we, us, our, or Ador Multiproducts. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

1. PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The table below sets forth the key financial parameters of the Companys performance during the year under review

Rs. in lacs

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2024-25 2023-24 2024-25 2023-24 Revenue from operation 217.97 515.14 217.97 672.76 Other Income 15.81 15.84 64.27 161.07 EBITDA (30.95) (59.99) 212.62 (212.08) Finance Cost /Interest 9.55 12.07 9.63 28.02 Depreciation 25.52 29.14 59.99 52.97 Profit before Tax (66.03) (1051.10) (319.05) (331.01)

2. DIVIDEND:

In view of the losses of the company, your Directors do not recommend dividend for the year under review.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the company as on 31st March, 2025 was 5,00,00,000/- divided into 50,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

The Paid-Up Capital of the company was 4,67,36,330/- divided into 46,73,633 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

*The Authorized Share Capital of the company has been increased from 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crore) to 20,00,00,000/ - (Rupees Twenty Crore), divided into 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of 10/- Each) pursuant to a Special Resolution passed through Postal Ballot on 20th April, 2025.

**The Paid Up Share Capital of the company has been increased from 4,67,36,330/- to Rs. 9,56,09,890/- divided into 95,60,989 Equity Shares of 10/- each subsequent to Preferential Allotment of Equity Shares on 16th May, 2025.

The Company has also allotted 93,12,364 Share warrants of 31.41/- each aggregating to amount of 29,25,01,353/- in the board meeting held on 16th May, 2025. The warrants will be converted into Equity Shares within 18 months from the date of allotment.

4. REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS:

During the period under review, the revenue from operations of the company is 217.97 Lakhs as compared to previous years Revenue of 515.14 Lakhs. Your company has reassessed their business strategy and have realigned to focus on manufacturing as a service / contract manufacturing as its mainstay as well as revitalize its brands. Your company is focusing on the liquid lines with products like serums, sanitizers, oils, gels in both bottle and tube format packaging. The company also continues to manufacture talcum powder in parallel. With one factory at Puducherry, the company continues to keep the cost base very economical and build a stronger client base with requirements in South India. The company focused on cost cutting measures this year.

Furthermore your company now has a new investor and new management team, with a new, refreshed strategy in place.

In addition to growing the personal care business and finding new customer segments for it, the new management comes with in depth experience to manage large scale contracts. With this approach, your management is also looking to invest, diversify and build a real estate division within the company and build

Going forward, the Company will continue to review and reinforce its strategies and action plans to rapidly scale up its global foot print. It is building contracts with reputed clients and that should bear fruit in the coming year.

Your company is expected to build tremendous brand value by partnering with high growth young brands and investing in productivity in the coming year. This complemented with high volume traditional FMCG brand manufacturing is expected to enable the company to find a healthy stable balance between revenues, profitability and value creation in the coming year. The company will also selectively revitalize its brands for the b2b segment

5. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There has been change in the control and management of the company due to transfer of shares pursuant to Share Purchase Agreement dated 21st March, 2025 between the Existing Promoters and Thrive Future Habitats Infra Private Limited (Acquirer) in terms of Regulation 22 (2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

The Company has issued and allotted 48,87,356 Equity Shares of 10 each at an issue price of 31.41 per share (including security premium of 21.41 per shares) total amounting to 15,35,11,851/- on 16th May, 2025 and the Company also issued and allotted 93,12,364 Share warrants of 31.41 each aggregating to amount of 29,25,01,353/- in the board meeting held on 16th May, 2025.

Except above there is no material changes and commitments occurred after the end of the financial year.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review there has been no change in the nature of business of the company.

The Company has modified its object clause by addition of the new object clause related to real estate business through the passing of Special Resolution passed by Postal Ballot dated 20th April, 2025.

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under review, there was no amount due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

8. PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABOSORPTION:

The Company has not carried any activities relating to the conservation of energy. The Company has not acquired any technologies during the year under review.

9. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS / OUTGO: -

Your Company has not carried out any activities relating to the export and import during the financial year.

10. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your company is under exemption of compliance of Regulation 17, 17A, 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, 24A, 25, 26, 27and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and hence Report on Corporate Governance and Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

CEO and CFO certification:

As required by regulation 17(8) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the CEO and CFO certification as specified in Part B of Schedule II is not applicable.

11. REPORT ON MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION &ANALYSIS:

A detailed Management Discussion and Analysis as required under regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V(B) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is given in Annexure A, which forms part of this Boards Report.

12. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on March 31, 2025, the company had 2 subsidiaries.

A report on the financial positions of both subsidiaries as per the Companies Act, 2013 as provided in Form AOC-1 is attached with this report as Annexure - B

13. DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet, thus no disclosure is required under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return in Form No. MGT 7, as at the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, will be uploaded on the website of the company at www.adormultiproducts.com

15. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors met six times during the financial year 2024-2025 in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period of 120 days as prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

17. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions with Related Parties that were entered into during the financial year were on Arms length basis and were in the Ordinary Course of business. There are no materially significant transactions with related parties made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Accordingly the Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed form AOC-2, is not applicable.

18. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:

The policy of the Company on Directors Appointment and Remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, adopted by the Board has been posted on its website.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its responsibility Statement:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

20. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Board of Directors:

The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with an appropriate combination of Executive Director, NonExecutive Directors and Independent Directors

Appointment / Re-appointment of Directors

During the year, Mr. Sandeep Ahuja retired as an Independent Director of the company w.e.f. close of business hours on 14th February, 2025, pursuant to the completion of his term. The Board of Directors, on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Ahuja as an Independent Director of the company, for the

second term of 5 years from 20th March, 2025 to 19th March, 2030 (both days inclusive), the same was approved by the members through Postal Ballot on 20th June, 2025.

Mr. Arvinder Singh Pasricha (DIN : 00032420) was appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director), Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh (DIN : 06497700) was appointed as Additional Director (Managing Director) and Mrs. Praveen Kumari Singh (DIN : 11096754) was appointed as Additional Director (Non Executive Independent Director) in the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2025 to hold the office till the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Your director recommends to appoint (regularize) them as Director.

As stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), brief resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed re-appointed, is annexed to the Notice convening 77th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

*There has been change in the management of the company due to change in the control of the company pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement entered into between the companys previous promoters and Thrive Future Habitats Infra Private Limited.

**Mr. Deep Ashda Lalvani (Non Executive Whole Time Director & CFO), Ms. Tanya Halina Advani (Non Executive Woman Director) and Mr. Suneil Chawla (Independent Director) has resigned from the Board of Directors w.e.f. 27th May, 2025.

Declaration of Independence:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), the independent directors have submitted declarations stating that each of them fulfill the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act along with rules framed thereunder and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations. There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as independent directors of the Company. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors are competent, experienced, proficient and possess necessary expertise and integrity to discharge their duties and functions as Independent Directors. The Independent Directors of the Company have undertaken requisite steps towards the inclusion of their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

None of the Companys directors are disqualified from being appointed as a director as specified in Section 164 of the Act. All Directors have further confirmed that they are not debarred from holding the office of a director under any order from SEBI or any other such authority

21. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

During the period of Financial Year 2024-25, the company has three committees, namely:

1. Audit Committee

2. Stakeholder Relationship Committee

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The composition and meetings of the committees are in line with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. Composition of each committee is as follows:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Mr. Sandeep Ahuja Independent Director Chairman Mr. Suniel Chawla Independent Director Member Mr. Deep Lalvani Whole Time Director Member STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Ms Tanya Advani Non Executive Director Chairman Mr. Deep Lalvani Whole Time Director Member NOMINATION AND REMUNARATION COMMITTEE: Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Mr. Sandeep Ahuja Independent Director Chairman Mr. Suneil Chawla Independent Director Member Ms. Tanya Advani Non Executive Director Member Due to change in the management of the company w.e.f. 27th May, 2025 the composition of the committees has changed as follows: AUDIT COMMITTEE (w.e.f. 27.05.2025) Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Mr. Sandeep Ahuja Independent Director Chairman Mrs. Praveen Kumari Singh Independent Director Member Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh Managing Director Member STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE (w.e.f. 27.05.2025) Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Mr. Arvinder S Pasricha Non-Executive Director Chairman Mrs. Praveen Kumari Singh Independent Director Member Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh Managing Director Member NOMINATION AND REMUNARATION COMMITTEE (w.e.f. 27.05.2025) Name of Director Category Chairman / Member Mr. Sandeep Ahuja Independent Director Chairman Mrs. Praveen Kumari Singh Independent Director Member Mr. Arvinder Singh Pasricha Non-Executive Director Member

22. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWERPOLICY:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism (which incorporates a whistle blower policy in terms of listing agreement) for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns. The Policy is also available on the Companys website.

23. POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

Your Company has posted the following documents on its website

1. Materiality of event & information

2. Preservation of documents

3. Whistle Blower cum Vigil Mechanism.

4. Prevention of Sexual Harassment

5. Remuneration Committee

6. Nomination & Remuneration Policy

7. Archive Management Policy

8. Independent Director Appointment - T&C

9. Audit Committee Charter

10. Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading

11. Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure

12. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

24. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 75th Annual General Meeting held on 14th August, 2023, the members approved re-appointment of M/s. Praveen and Madan,

Chartered Accountants, Bangalore (Firm Registration No. 011350S) as the Statutory Auditors of the company to hold the office until the conclusion of the 80th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held for the Financial Year 2027-28.

The Statutory Auditors Report for FY 2024-25 does not contain any qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers.

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Act, for the year under review.

Report on Frauds, if any:

During the year under review, no incidence of any fraud has occurred in the Company. Neither the Audit Committee of the Board, nor the Board of the Company had received any report involving any fraud, from the Statutory Auditors of the Company. As such, there is nothing to report by the Board, as required under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Company has appointed R Atchoudane, Chartered Accountant, as its Internal Auditor. The Internal Auditors monitor and evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliances with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies and report the same to the Audit Committee on quarterly basis. Based on the report of internal audit, management undertakes corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthens the controls.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the CompaniesAct,2013 and the Rules made thereunder, Ms. Snehal Amol Phirange, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS 8103; C P No. 8064), Pune, was appointed to conduct a secretarial audit of the Companys Secretarial and related records for the financial year ended 31 March, 2025.

The report of the Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 is attached to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks or disclaimers.

As per the provisions of Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the basis of recommendation of board of directors, a listed entity shall appoint or re-appoint a Secretarial Auditor for a term of five years with the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. Your board recommends to appoint Ms. Snehal Amol Phirange, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor for the period of five years commencing from financial year 2025-26 till the financial year 2029-30.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS IN THEIR REPORTS:

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report.

25. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with size, scale and complexity of its operations. The internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively so as to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business operations.

During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

26. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board regularly reviews the risk management strategy of the Company to ensure the effectiveness of implementation of the risk management policies and procedures. Your Directors do not foresee any elements of risk, which in its opinion, may threaten the existence of the Company.

27. DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

28. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

Ador Multiproducts has zero tolerance for sexual harassment and has adopted a charter on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and complied with all provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 including constitution of Internal Complaints Committee.

During the FY 2024-25, neither any complaints of sexual harassment were received by ICC, nor were there any complaints relating thereto which required any disposal thereof.

29. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE DIRECTORS ETC:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of the various Committees of the Board and the individual Directors. The framework of performance evaluation of the Directors captures the following points:

Key attributes of the Independent Directors that justify his / her extension / continuation on the Board of the Company; Participation of the Directors in the Board proceedings and his/her effectiveness;

The evaluation was carried out by means of the replies given / observations made by all the Directors on the set of questions developed by them which brought out the key attributes of the Directors, quality of interactions among them, adequacy and effectiveness of the various Committees of the Board and the performance of the Board.

30. INFORMATION FORMING PART OF THE DIRECTORS REPORT PURSUANT TO RULES OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and also the Statement containing particulars of employees as required under Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rule, 2014 is provided in Annexure D forming part of this Report.

31. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Details of employees pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, will be provided on request, by the Company Secretary.

32. EMPLOYEE RELATIONS:

Employee relations throughout the Company were harmonious. The Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation of the devoted efforts of all employees in advancing the Companys vision and strategy to deliver good performance.

33. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

The disclosure is not applicable as the company has not undertaken any one-time settlement with the banks or financial institutions during the year.

34. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

During the year under review, no Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process / proceedings were initiated by / against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

35. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS AND TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulators, courts, tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to our customers, bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.