Thrive Future Habitats Limited Summary

Thrive Future Habitats Limited was initially incorporated as J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited in July, 1948. The Company changed its name from J B Advani & Co (Mysore) Limited to Ador Multi Products Limited and has further altered a change in name to Thrive Future Habitats Limited effected on 16 July, 2025.The Company is a Toiletries preparation & Cosmetics organisation that operates on the Manufacturing of cosmetics with its clients in recommending. The Company is dedicated to the supply of products, services of Lotions, Hand sanitizers, shampoo needs of its end-users under the broad of Life enhancement.



The Company has one manufacturing units strategically located in Puducherry which is beneficial to cater to the large lucrative India market.In 1987 consumer products division introduced in the market various products such as shaving cream, cologne after shave lotion shampoo etc. under the under the brand name ENGLISH LEATHER Herbertsons Ltd who were having a widespread selling outlets all over the country, were appointed as distributors for Western and Eastern regions for the country from March 1988 onwards.During 1983-84 the Company entered into an agreement with MEN International, U.S.A. MEN for the manufacture of their mens cosmetics and toiletries marketed under the international brand name English Leather.



Under the agreement, MEN were to supply all essential oils. During 1993-94 the Company commenced manufactured of toiletries like after shave lotion and Eau-De Toilette of international standard.The company has obtained Ayurvedic Licence during 1999-2000 to target growing sectors. The company entered into an alliance with Himalaya Drug Company for manufacture of some products like Ayurvedic Concepts range and the production has started already in March 2001.The Company acquired an alcohol license at its plant in Pondicherry during FY 2014-15.



Further, it increased the licensed capacity of Alcohol utilization from 1,20,000 litre per year to 4,20,000 litre per year spread across both Bangalore and Pondicherry Plants during the same period.In 2024-25, Company reassessed their business strategy and have realigned to focus on manufacturing as a service / contract manufacturing as its mainstay as well as revitalize its brands. Company is focusing on liquid lines with products like serums, sanitizers, oils, gels in both bottle and tube format packaging. It has been manufacturing talcum powder.



With one factory at Puducherry, the Company keep the cost base economical and build a stronger client base with requirements in South India. The Company has modified its object clause by addition of the new object clause related to real estate business through the passing of Special Resolution passed by Postal Ballot dated 20th April, 2025.