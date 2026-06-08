To

The Members,

Toss The Coin Limited, Chennai

For the year ended 31st March 2025

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of Toss the Coin Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the statement of Profit and Loss, the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profits and its cash flows for the year ended as on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1)Recognition of revenue from overseas customers and foreign currency risk on trade receivables 1)Principal Audit Procedures We evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition policies with respect to export sales and tested their application. We examined sample export invoices, shipping documents, and export proceeds realisation certificates to verify timing and amount of revenue recognised. Verified the foreign exchange rates applied for sales and year-end receivables with RBI reference rates or bank realisation rates. Performed ageing analysis of export receivables to assess recoverability and checked subsequent realisations. Evaluated the classification and presentation of foreign currency receivables in the financial statements. Verified compliance with AS 11 for year- end translation of outstanding balances. Principal Audit Procedures 1)Recognition of revenue from overseas customers and foreign currency risk on trade receivables 2)We assessed the accounting treatment adopted for IPO proceeds and evaluated whether IPO expenses were appropriately adjusted against the securities premium. Verified the reconciliation between actual funds raised through IPO and the entries passed in the books. Reviewed the Board resolution and entries relating to utilisation of IPO funds. Examined the supporting invoices for IPO-related expenses and tested whether they meet the criteria for adjustment against Securities Premium as per Section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013. Ensured the correct classification of IPO- related transactions in equity and P&L. Verified the disclosures in notes to financial statements and ensured compliance with SEBI ICDR norms and Companies Act. Principal Audit Procedures 3)Capitalisation of internally developed software (intangible asset under development) 3) We assessed whether the costs capitalised towards internally developed software met the recognition criteria under AS 26 – Intangible Assets. Obtained understanding of the nature and purpose of the software project under development. Reviewed Board minutes, project documentation, and capitalisation policy. Examined sample transactions capitalised as development costs, including payroll allocations, software tools, and consultant fees. Evaluated whether the capitalised expenditure meets the recognition criteria such as technical feasibility, intention to complete, and ability to use the asset. Ensured adequate disclosures are made under ‘Intangible assets under development. Principal Audit Procedures 4)First year audit considerations including opening balances and consistency with restated financials 4)Being the first year of our audit of the Company, we considered audit of opening balances and consistency with IPO restated financials as a matter of significance. Compared current year opening balances with audited restated financials submitted during the IPO process. Reconciled equity, reserves, and major balances to ensure no misstatement or inconsistency exists. Tested major classes of assets and liabilities for carry-forward accuracy and proper classification. Considered whether adequate disclosures were made in the financial statements regarding restated figures and basis of preparation.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No. 4 to the Financial Statements which explains the fact that the Company was listed on the SME platform of Bombay Stock Exchange during the year, and these financial results are the first to be prepared and presented pursuant to such listing. The comparative figures for the previous year are as stated in the restated financial information included in the Prospectus issued in connection with the Companys Initial Public Offering. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance opinion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards (AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The management is responsible to ensure that the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account has the features of (a) recording an audit trail of each and every transaction and (b) creating an edit log of each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes are made. The management is also responsible to ensuring that the audit trail is not disabled. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our opinions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; and h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: I. The Company has no pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements; II. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards. III. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses. IV. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, i. no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and ii. no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. iii. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013. VI. Based on the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. We also report that during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For M/s. CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.004915S/ S200036 -SD- E.K.SRIVATSAN Partner Membership No. 225064 UDIN: 25225064BMJMQU8633 Place: Chennai Date:30-05-2025

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Toss the Coin Limited of even date) i. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. b) We are informed that the company has formulated a programme for physical verification of all Property, Plant and equipment over a period of three years which, in our opinion is reasonable considering the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Accordingly, the Property, Plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of record of the company, the company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee).Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company. d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (d) of the Order is not applicable. e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (i) (e) of the Order is not applicable. ii. The Company has no inventory. Hence provisions of this clause will not apply.

iii. a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security in connection with a loan to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, or granted any advances in the nature of loans to, any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company neither renewed nor extended any loans/granted fresh loans to settle over dues of existing loans to any party. Accordingly, paragraph

3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable. e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand, or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security to which the provisions of section 185 of the Act are not applicable.

The Company has not made any investments or given any loans to parties other than those covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central

Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Sec 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a) Amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no disputed statutory dues payable during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (vii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. viii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (a) and 3 (ix) (d) of the Order are not applicable. b) The Company does not have any subsidiaries/ associates/ joint-ventures and accordingly, paragraphs 3 (ix) (e) and 3 (ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable. x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has raised Rs. 9.17 crores during the year through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the SME platform on 17 December 2024. The funds so raised have been, prima facie, applied for the purposes for which they were raised, pending full utilisation. As at the balance sheet date, the unutilised IPO proceeds have been temporarily parked in fixed deposits with scheduled banks. Based on the representations received from the management and our verification of relevant documents, we report that the Company intends to apply the said unutilized funds only for the objects stated in the offer document. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. According to the information and explanations given to us, based on the audit procedures performed by us and considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that: a) No fraud by the company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year and up to the date of this report. xii The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly, Paragraphs 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act. Where applicable, the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit were considered by us, as part of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii During the year, the statutory auditors resigned on May 27, 2025, citing preoccupation as the reason. We have duly considered any issues, objections, or concerns, if any, raised by the outgoing auditors. xix In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. xx. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. xxi In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have investments in subsidiaries/ associates or joint venture companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For M/s. CNGSN & ASSOCIATES LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.004915S/ S200036 -SD- E.K.SRIVATSAN Partner Membership No. 225064 UDIN: 25225064BMJMQU8633 Place: Chennai Date:30-05-2025

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of Toss the Coin Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub - section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Toss the Coin Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.