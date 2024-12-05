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Toss The Coin Ltd Share Price Live

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260
(15.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open235
  • Day's High260
  • 52 Wk High461.55
  • Prev. Close225
  • Day's Low235
  • 52 Wk Low 200.1
  • Turnover (lac)14.82
  • P/E18.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value75.02
  • EPS14.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Toss The Coin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹235

Prev. Close

₹225

Turnover(Lac.)

₹14.82

Day's High

₹260

Day's Low

₹235

52 Week's High

₹461.55

52 Week's Low

₹200.1

Book Value

₹75.02

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.14

P/E

18.17

EPS

14.31

Divi. Yield

0

Toss The Coin Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2025

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16 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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9 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 13 Mar, 2026

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Toss The Coin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Toss The Coin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Dec-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.66%

Non-Promoter- 5.82%

Institutions: 5.82%

Non-Institutions: 35.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Toss The Coin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.89

0.13

0.13

0.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.09

4.25

3.49

1.78

Net Worth

12.98

4.38

3.62

1.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Toss The Coin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Toss The Coin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narayanan Jayan

Whole Time Director & CFO

Reshma Budhia

Non Executive Director

Sudhanshu Budhia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Varghese Mathew

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jain

Registered Office

Old.#.29 New #.62 Abhiramipura,

3rd Street Abhirampura,,

Tamil Nadu - 600018

Tel: +91 98400 40096

Website: http://www.tossthe.co.in

Email: info@tosstheco.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Cen...
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Reports by Toss The Coin Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Toss The Coin Ltd share price today?

The Toss The Coin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹260 today.

What is the Market Cap of Toss The Coin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹49.14 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Toss The Coin Ltd is 18.17 and 3.47 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toss The Coin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toss The Coin Ltd is ₹200.1 and ₹461.55 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Toss The Coin Ltd?

Toss The Coin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -36.98%, 6 Month at -30.57%, 3 Month at -17.46% and 1 Month at 1.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Toss The Coin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Toss The Coin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.67 %
Institutions - 5.83 %
Public - 35.51 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Toss The Coin Ltd

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