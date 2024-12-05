Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹235
Prev. Close₹225
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.82
Day's High₹260
Day's Low₹235
52 Week's High₹461.55
52 Week's Low₹200.1
Book Value₹75.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.14
P/E18.17
EPS14.31
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.89
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.09
4.25
3.49
1.78
Net Worth
12.98
4.38
3.62
1.91
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narayanan Jayan
Whole Time Director & CFO
Reshma Budhia
Non Executive Director
Sudhanshu Budhia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Varghese Mathew
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jain
Old.#.29 New #.62 Abhiramipura,
3rd Street Abhirampura,,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: +91 98400 40096
Website: http://www.tossthe.co.in
Email: info@tosstheco.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Cen...
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Reports by Toss The Coin Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.