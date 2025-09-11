Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Thursday, 4th September, 2025 to Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Fifth AGM. In continuation to our intimation dated 16th August, 2025, the Fifth AGM of the Company was held on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 at 11.30 A.M (IST) and the business mentioned in the said notice were duly transacted. In this regard, please find enclosed the proceedings pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule - III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations) (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/09/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, please find enclosed the voting results along with the scrutinizers report for the business transacted at the Fifth Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 at 11.30 A.M (IST) through Video Conference (VC) and Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). All resolutions as set out in the Notice of the said AGM have been approved by the members with requisite majority. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 12/09/2025)