Toss The Coin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.89
0.13
0.13
0.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.09
4.25
3.49
1.78
Net Worth
12.98
4.38
3.62
1.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.98
4.38
3.62
1.91
Fixed Assets
0.89
0.12
0.14
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.02
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
3.23
1.11
0.71
0.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.89
1.12
0.71
0.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.58
0.75
0.89
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
0
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.96
-0.76
-0.88
-0.5
Cash
8.81
3.13
2.74
1.53
Total Assets
12.99
4.38
3.61
1.92
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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