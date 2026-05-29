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Toss The Coin Ltd Board Meeting

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260
(15.56%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202621 May 2026
Toss The Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the half year and financial year ended 31st March 2026
Board Meeting9 Mar 20264 Mar 2026
Toss The Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Declaration of Interim Dividend (3rd for 2025-26). In continuation to our intimation dated 04.03.2026, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 09.03.2026, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend (3rd for FY 2025-26) of Rs. 5/- per share on Equity Share Capital of the Company to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 13th March 2026 (Record Date). The Board Meeting Commenced at 11.25 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. Further, the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company, shall open post 48 hours after Declaration of Interim Dividend (3rd for FY 2025-26). (As per BSE announcement dated on :09.03.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Toss The Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the half year ended 30th September 2025 In continuation to our intimation dated 05.11.2025, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 13.11.2025, has inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon for the half year ended 30th September 2025. Copy of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon are enclosed for your kind reference. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting7 Jul 202529 Jun 2025
Toss The Coin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Interim Dividend (2nd for FY 2025-26) In continuation to our intimation dated 29.06.2025, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 07.07.2025, interalia has considered and approved: 1. Declaration of Interim Dividend (2nd for FY 2025-26) of Rs. 2.50/- per share on Equity Share Capital of the Company to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 11th July 2025 (Record Date). 2. Appointment of M/s. Ashok Golechha & Co, Chartered Accountants Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.07.2025)

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