|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Mar 2026
|13 Mar 2026
|13 Mar 2026
|5
|50
|Interim 3
|In continuation to our intimation dated 04.03.2026, and pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 09.03.2026, has considered and approved declaration of Interim Dividend (3rd for FY 2025-26) of Rs. 5/- per share on Equity Share Capital of the Company to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 13th March 2026 (Record Date). The Board Meeting Commenced at 11.25 a.m. and concluded at 11:45 a.m. Further, the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company, shall open post 48 hours after Declaration of Interim Dividend (3rd for FY 2025-26).
|Dividend
|7 Jul 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|11 Jul 2025
|2.5
|25
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 07.07.2025, interalia has considered and approved: Declaration of Interim Dividend (2nd for FY 2025-26) of Rs. 2.50/- per share on Equity Share Capital of the Company to those equity shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on 11th July 2025 (Record Date).
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