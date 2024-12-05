Toss The Coin Ltd Summary

Toss The Coin Limited was originally incorporated as Toss the Coin Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 25, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Toss the Coin Private Limited to Toss the Coin Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 05, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.The Promoters, Mr. Narayanan Jayan and Mrs.



Reshma Budhia started this business in partnership under the name and style of M/s. Toss the Coin with Partnership Deed dated June 14, 2013. The said Partnership business was dissolved with Deed of Dissolution dated June 17, 2024 as business was ceased since April 2021 under this Partnership after shifting of business in the Company.The Company is carrying on the business as marketing consulting firm that offers go-to-market strategies to organizations - from a startup to large corporations to equip them to go after their pursuits.



They are growth accelerators who help businesses grow by implementing marketing operations that is creative, responsible and sustainable. With years of experience in exploring tech and marketing, the Company has led businesses to get creative with out-of-the-box GTM (Go-To-Market) strategies. It bring best of marketing and innovation to lead to success.The Company issued 5,04,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, by raising funds of Rs 9.17 Crore in December, 2024.In 2025, Company launched Kathai, an AI-powered microservice specialized in generating high-quality, human-toned HR emails-from onboarding invites to policy updates and team announcements.