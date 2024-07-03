True Green Bio Energy Ltd Summary

True Green Bio Energy Limited was initially incorporated as Nova Polyyarn Limited on December 17, 2023. Resulting the Scheme of Arrangement, name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited to CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited and has presently changed its name from CIL Nova Petrochemicals Limited to True Green Bio Energy Limited in FY 2025. The Company is in the business of manufacturing of Polyester Oriented Yarn (POY), Micro Filament Yarn (MFY), Draw Twisted Yarn (DTY), Texturized Yarns and Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY).As per the Scheme of Arrangement between Nova Petrochemicals Ltd (now known as GSL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and Nova Polyyarn Ltd (now known as CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd) and their respective share holders and creditors, the Nova II Business, consisting of 72,202.83 sq mtrs land and construction, structures thereon, Plant and Machinery comprised of 7.5MW Turbine power generation plant, 4 lines of Partially Oriented Yarn and 4 lines of Fully Drawn Yarn, 4 numbers texturising machines and 14 number draw twisting machines, along with other fixed assets, stores, tools, spares etc.



of Nova Petrochemicals Ltd were demerged and transferred to Nova Polyyarn Ltd with effect from October 21, 2009.In the erstwhile period, Company has discontinued the operations in respect of Textile business. During the year 2025, Company has undertaken yarn manufacturing on contractual basis and is therefore identified as a single reporting unit. The management of the Company has decided to enter the new line of business of Grain based Ethanol production with installed capacity of 300 KLPD.



Currently, Company is in process of setting up the project, which is slated to commence its operations in the next financial year.