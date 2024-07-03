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True Green Bio Energy Ltd Share Price Live

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178
(1.48%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Option

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  • Open178.9
  • Day's High178.9
  • 52 Wk High179
  • Prev. Close175.4
  • Day's Low175.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52.75
  • Turnover (lac)25.63
  • P/E18.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.21
  • EPS9.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)586.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

True Green Bio Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹178.9

Prev. Close

₹175.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹25.63

Day's High

₹178.9

Day's Low

₹175.5

52 Week's High

₹179

52 Week's Low

₹52.75

Book Value

₹48.21

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

586.64

P/E

18.72

EPS

9.51

Divi. Yield

0

True Green Bio Energy Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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True Green Bio Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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True Green Bio Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.87%

Foreign: 3.86%

Indian: 57.40%

Non-Promoter- 25.25%

Institutions: 25.25%

Non-Institutions: 13.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

True Green Bio Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

39.55

27.1

27.1

27.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

76.38

61.64

60.81

66.25

Net Worth

115.93

88.74

87.91

93.35

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

154.2

196.29

243.66

221.67

yoy growth (%)

-21.44

-19.44

9.91

10.69

Raw materials

-106.92

-147.89

-188.97

-162.19

As % of sales

69.34

75.34

77.55

73.16

Employee costs

-6.95

-10.97

-10.53

-8.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.45

-3.04

1.63

6.93

Depreciation

-4.11

-4.24

-5.15

-5.38

Tax paid

-1.12

0

-0.35

-1.95

Working capital

4.33

4.94

-4.68

10

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.44

-19.44

9.91

10.69

Op profit growth

338.21

-68.76

-40.91

-17.23

EBIT growth

1,110.06

-86.63

-45.47

-12.66

Net profit growth

-274.92

-338.53

-74.34

-9.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

True Green Bio Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.95

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.95

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.5

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT True Green Bio Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Jyotiprasad Chiripal

Independent Director

Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pooja Shah

Independent Director

Chintan Patel

E D & Wholetime Director

Rajan Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Chatterjee

Registered Office

Survey No 396(P) 395/4(P),

Moraiya Village Tal Sanand,

Gujarat - 382210

Tel: 91-9825800060

Website: http://www.cnpcl.com

Email: harsh_hirpara@chiripalgroup.com; investorgrievance

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,

Ahmedabad-380009

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/

Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in

Summary

True Green Bio Energy Limited was initially incorporated as Nova Polyyarn Limited on December 17, 2023. Resulting the Scheme of Arrangement, name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited...
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Reports by True Green Bio Energy Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the True Green Bio Energy Ltd share price today?

The True Green Bio Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹178 today.

What is the Market Cap of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹586.64 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is 18.72 and 3.69 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a True Green Bio Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is ₹52.75 and ₹179 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

True Green Bio Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.52%, 3 Years at 111.63%, 1 Year at 121.97%, 6 Month at 194.80%, 3 Month at 36.02% and 1 Month at 19.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of True Green Bio Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of True Green Bio Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.27 %
Institutions - 25.26 %
Public - 13.47 %

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