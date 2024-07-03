Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹178.9
Prev. Close₹175.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.63
Day's High₹178.9
Day's Low₹175.5
52 Week's High₹179
52 Week's Low₹52.75
Book Value₹48.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)586.64
P/E18.72
EPS9.51
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.55
27.1
27.1
27.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.38
61.64
60.81
66.25
Net Worth
115.93
88.74
87.91
93.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
154.2
196.29
243.66
221.67
yoy growth (%)
-21.44
-19.44
9.91
10.69
Raw materials
-106.92
-147.89
-188.97
-162.19
As % of sales
69.34
75.34
77.55
73.16
Employee costs
-6.95
-10.97
-10.53
-8.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.45
-3.04
1.63
6.93
Depreciation
-4.11
-4.24
-5.15
-5.38
Tax paid
-1.12
0
-0.35
-1.95
Working capital
4.33
4.94
-4.68
10
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.44
-19.44
9.91
10.69
Op profit growth
338.21
-68.76
-40.91
-17.23
EBIT growth
1,110.06
-86.63
-45.47
-12.66
Net profit growth
-274.92
-338.53
-74.34
-9.04
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.95
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.95
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.5
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Jyotiprasad Chiripal
Independent Director
Chinar Rajkumar Jethwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pooja Shah
Independent Director
Chintan Patel
E D & Wholetime Director
Rajan Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Chatterjee
Survey No 396(P) 395/4(P),
Moraiya Village Tal Sanand,
Gujarat - 382210
Tel: 91-9825800060
Website: http://www.cnpcl.com
Email: harsh_hirpara@chiripalgroup.com; investorgrievance
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-I Off C G Road, Navrangpura,
Ahmedabad-380009
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/
Email: ipo.team@linkintime.co.in
Summary
True Green Bio Energy Limited was initially incorporated as Nova Polyyarn Limited on December 17, 2023. Resulting the Scheme of Arrangement, name of the Company was changed from Nova Polyyarn Limited...
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Reports by True Green Bio Energy Ltd
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