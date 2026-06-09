True Green Bio Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
39.55
27.1
27.1
27.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
76.38
61.64
60.81
66.25
Net Worth
115.93
88.74
87.91
93.35
Minority Interest
Debt
173.6
17.58
0.22
26.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.69
3.81
0
3.91
Total Liabilities
292.22
110.13
88.13
124.02
Fixed Assets
265.13
86.82
58.37
86.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.69
3.81
0
3.91
Networking Capital
21.26
16.88
29.55
31.87
Inventories
2.93
1.28
2.08
33.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.5
2.37
6.23
28.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.56
18.74
23.82
5.95
Sundry Creditors
-21.33
-4.5
-1.76
-21.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.4
-1.01
-0.82
-13.79
Cash
3.14
2.62
0.23
1.93
Total Assets
292.22
110.13
88.15
124.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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