The date of 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Shareholders of the Company will be held on 29.09.2025. Corrigendum to the Notice of 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) to the Shareholders of True Green Bio Energy Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2025) Proceedings of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2025) Scrutinizers Report of 21st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)