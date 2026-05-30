Board Meeting 30 May 2026 22 May 2026

True Green Bio Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. Approval of Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

True Green Bio Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025 and any other agenda with the permission of Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, February 14, 2026, inter alia considered and approved the Standalone Un-audited financial results of the Company along with Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 5th February, 2026- Appointment of Additional Director (Executive) and Whole-Time Director

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

True Green Bio Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 and any other agenda with permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2025 as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2025 27 Sep 2025

Appointment of Ms. Siddhi Shah as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 2 Aug 2025

True Green Bio Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 12 2025 inter-alia: (1) To consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025. (2) Any other agenda with the permission of Chairman. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated 24th June 2025 we hereby inform you that pursuant to the SEBI prevention of insider trading Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated persons and their immediate Relatives the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1st July 2025 will re-open after 48 hours of declaration of the financial results. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12.08.2025 unaudited financial result for the quarter ended on 30.06.2025 with limited review report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/08/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2025 18 Jun 2025