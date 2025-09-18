|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2025
|25 Aug 2025
|Please find attached the Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 18th September, 2025. Please find attached the proceedings of the 41st AGM held on 18th September, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. Please find attached the voting results and the scrutinizers report for the 41st AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 18th September, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2025)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.