Please find attached the Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 18th September, 2025. Please find attached the proceedings of the 41st AGM held on 18th September, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. Please find attached the voting results and the scrutinizers report for the 41st AGM of the Company held on Thursday, 18th September, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/09/2025)