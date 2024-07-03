Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹22.55
Prev. Close₹21.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.17
Day's High₹22.55
Day's Low₹20.7
52 Week's High₹29.88
52 Week's Low₹13.6
Book Value₹-220.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.54
6.54
6.54
6.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.48
-7.3
-7.23
-7.53
Net Worth
-0.94
-0.76
-0.69
-0.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.02
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
102.6
|0
|1,08,335.09
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,596.65
|0
|55,102.75
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
105.8
|44.45
|28,566
|220.06
|0.96
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
244.1
|28.42
|17,428.74
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
374.95
|27.84
|16,203.83
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Deepak Kharwad
Managing Director
Nalini Kharwad
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nilesh Harkesh Yadav
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Himanshu Agarwal
91-A Mittal Court,
Nariamn Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 022-22840078
Website: http://www.sterlingguaranty.com
Email: sterling.guaranty@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Trustwave Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. The name of the Company was changed from Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited to Tru...
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Reports by Trustwave Securities Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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