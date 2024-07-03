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Trustwave Securities Ltd Share Price Live

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22.55
(4.98%)
Apr 24, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open22.55
  • Day's High22.55
  • 52 Wk High29.88
  • Prev. Close21.48
  • Day's Low20.7
  • 52 Wk Low 13.6
  • Turnover (lac)4.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-220.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.74
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Trustwave Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹22.55

Prev. Close

₹21.48

Turnover(Lac.)

₹4.17

Day's High

₹22.55

Day's Low

₹20.7

52 Week's High

₹29.88

52 Week's Low

₹13.6

Book Value

₹-220.35

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.74

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Trustwave Securities Ltd Corporate Action

25 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Aug, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Trustwave Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Trustwave Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Jun, 2026|02:35 PM
Apr-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.53%

Non-Promoter- 0.98%

Institutions: 0.97%

Non-Institutions: 51.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Trustwave Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.54

6.54

6.54

6.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.48

-7.3

-7.23

-7.53

Net Worth

-0.94

-0.76

-0.69

-0.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.02

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Trustwave Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

102.6

01,08,335.09402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,596.65

055,102.7510.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

105.8

44.4528,566220.060.963,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

244.1

28.4217,428.74187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

374.95

27.8416,203.83174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Trustwave Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Deepak Kharwad

Managing Director

Nalini Kharwad

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nilesh Harkesh Yadav

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Himanshu Agarwal

Registered Office

91-A Mittal Court,

Nariamn Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 022-22840078

Website: http://www.sterlingguaranty.com

Email: sterling.guaranty@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Trustwave Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. The name of the Company was changed from Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited to Tru...
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Reports by Trustwave Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Trustwave Securities Ltd share price today?

The Trustwave Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹0.74 Cr. as of 24 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trustwave Securities Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 24 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trustwave Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹13.6 and ₹29.88 as of 24 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

Trustwave Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.89%, 3 Years at 4.86%, 1 Year at 40.94%, 6 Month at 26.05%, 3 Month at 25.28% and 1 Month at 61.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trustwave Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.54 %
Institutions - 0.97 %
Public - 51.49 %

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