|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2026
|3 Aug 2026
|Trustwave Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2026. Please find attached the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026. In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 10th August, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report for the said period issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:15 p.m. and concluded at 3:35 p.m. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2026
|24 Jul 2026
|The Stock Exchange and Stakeholders are requested to take on record outcome of the Board Meeting with respect to the appointment of Internal and Secretarial Auditor of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Trustwave Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026. In compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 28th May, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Statutory Auditors report as received from our Statutory Auditors. The Statutory Auditors have provided their audit report with unmodified opinion. The said declaration is in compliance with proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations confirming unmodified opinion of the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|28 Apr 2026
|28 Apr 2026
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in accordance with order of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) dated 19th March, 2026 and certified true copy received on 10th April, 2026 and upon fixation of the record date as 27th April, 2026, to allot equity shares for reduction in share capital of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 28th day of April, 2026, have approved and taken on record the allotment of 3,26,880 (Three Lakhs Twenty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Eight) equity shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each to the members of the Company whose name appears in the records of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (R&TA) as on 27th April, 2026, being record date.
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2026
|15 Apr 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15th April, 2026 pertaining to the Record Date for the purpose of Reduction in Paid-Up Share Capital of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|16 Feb 2026
|16 Feb 2026
|Please find attached the outcome of board meeting held today
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|Trustwave Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 6th February, 2026, has, inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report for the said period issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 3:45 p.m. Please find attached the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Trustwave Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Accordingly the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company which has already been closed with effect from 1st October 2025 shall continue to remain closed. The trading window shall re-open 48 hours after the above financial results are publicly announced/declared. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2025)
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