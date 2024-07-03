Trustwave Securities Ltd Summary

Trustwave Securities Limited was initially incorporated as Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. The name of the Company was changed from Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited to Trustwave Securities Limited dated August 9, 2024 vide fresh Certificate of incorporation obtained from the ROC, Mumbai. The Company came out with an Initial Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par which was fully subscribed on 30th July, 1984.



It got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Company promoted Sterling Financial Services Ltd. now named as Indistock Securities Ltd.



became members of National Stock Exchange and Sponsor member of OTC Exchange of India. It is an active member of NSE in all trading segments. The Securities & Exchange Board of India registered Sterling Guaranty as a Category 1 Merchant Bank.



The Company helped about 25 companies to be listed.In 1995, the Company made 2nd IPO of Rs.52.5 Million by issuing 2.7 Million equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 5/- per share to the public and 0.80 Million shares to the promoters.



Public IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. The issue was lead managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and the Industrial Finance Corporation India Ltd.In 1999, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution.



However, at present, it does not do any NBFC Business. Between the period 2002-04, the Company became debt free of Public and Bank Finance. All charges of the Assets stood closed.The Company had no business activity during the year 2010-11 since the Company was running into losses.



It became debt free Company and Sterling Investments (India) Ltd has advanced interest - free funds to meet the liabilities. In 2018, the Company voluntarily surrendered its CoR as NBFC to RBI on 4th April 2018. The Company moved to do other business.



At present, the Company doesnt have any public debt or loan pending and dont have any NBFC exposure. It changed the Object Clause in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to do business of dealing in Securities and Stressed Assets. The Company amended Articles relating to right of appointment of four Directors by its Promoter.The Company is carrying out financial services business.



The Company has temporarily made investment in shares of its surplus funds. All market investments/shares/stock has been liquidated by year end. The Company has not been doing any NBFI business as per the direction issued by the RBI.



The Company holds experience of financial services in India. Range of services include as Tax Advisory on investments, Risk Advisory and Security Valuation, Arbitrage Strategy and Investment.