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QUICKLINKS FOR TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

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45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

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TV18 BROADCAST LTD MERGED PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

27.64

04,195.78-63.040458.331.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

155.21

8.42,745.3868.594.54580.81140.79

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

66.83

6.641,459.1553.514.92442.2782.76

New Delhi Television Ltd

NDTV

66.34

0745.88-59.03083.44-14.43

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

982

6.99732.85-1.590.52143.712,007.83

TV18 Broadcast: RELATED NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM
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QUICKLINKS FOR TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged

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