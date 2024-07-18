TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
27.64
|0
|4,195.78
|-63.04
|0
|458.3
|31.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
155.21
|8.4
|2,745.38
|68.59
|4.54
|580.81
|140.79
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
66.83
|6.64
|1,459.15
|53.5
|14.92
|442.27
|82.76
New Delhi Television Ltd
NDTV
66.34
|0
|745.88
|-59.03
|0
|83.44
|-14.43
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
982
|6.99
|732.85
|-1.59
|0.52
|143.71
|2,007.83
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.
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