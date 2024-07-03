TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹42.7
Prev. Close₹42.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,076.73
Day's High₹45.95
Day's Low₹42.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,760.91
P/E181.36
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
342.87
342.87
342.87
342.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,758.93
2,700.66
2,525.59
2,435.32
Net Worth
3,101.8
3,043.53
2,868.46
2,778.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,262.15
1,104.18
1,149.64
666.81
yoy growth (%)
14.3
-3.95
72.4
6.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-394.85
-381.66
-408.07
-195.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
230.77
123.01
36.88
122.57
Depreciation
-50.73
-55.74
-58.16
-17.83
Tax paid
-58.19
-32.43
-4.44
-21.11
Working capital
165.65
214.63
612.47
-3.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.3
-3.95
72.4
6.48
Op profit growth
47.9
81.94
-20.2
-1.09
EBIT growth
54.92
65.76
-27.98
-1.6
Net profit growth
90.52
316.26
-78.55
-18.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,460.82
6,916.05
6,432.29
5,226.69
5,984.5
Excise Duty
1,484.85
1,003.96
906.11
729.07
809.56
Net Sales
8,975.97
5,912.09
5,526.18
4,497.62
5,174.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
790.84
171.38
128.94
121.85
120.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
31.87
|0
|4,911.27
|-72.51
|0
|547.07
|32.15
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
201.81
|10.85
|3,597.89
|62.25
|3.47
|576.39
|136.36
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
63.39
|5.81
|1,380.15
|51.91
|15.77
|417.17
|83.19
New Delhi Television Ltd
NDTV
81.53
|0
|920.31
|-82.46
|0
|120.39
|-2.57
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
939.7
|10.35
|711.35
|-34.27
|0
|210.4
|1,883.18
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
Adil Zainulbhai
Independent Director
Dhruv Kaji
Director
PMS Prasad
Director
Jyoti Deshpande
Managing Director
Rahul Joshi
Independent Director
Renuka Ramnath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratnesh Rukhariyar
First Floor Empire Complex 414,
SenapatiBapat Marg Lower Parel,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: 91-22-40019000/6666 7777
Website: http://www.nw18.com
Email: investors.tv18@nw18.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18) was incorporated on June 6, 2005 under the name Global Broadcast News Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limi...
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Reports by TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged
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