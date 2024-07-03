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TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Share Price Live

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45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|05:30:00 AM

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

₹42.7

Prev. Close

₹42.41

Turnover(Lac.)

₹14,076.73

Day's High

₹45.95

Day's Low

₹42.7

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,760.91

P/E

181.36

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

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TV18 Broadcast Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM
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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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TV18 Broadcast Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.40%

Non-Promoter- 9.04%

Institutions: 9.04%

Non-Institutions: 30.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

342.87

342.87

342.87

342.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,758.93

2,700.66

2,525.59

2,435.32

Net Worth

3,101.8

3,043.53

2,868.46

2,778.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,262.15

1,104.18

1,149.64

666.81

yoy growth (%)

14.3

-3.95

72.4

6.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-394.85

-381.66

-408.07

-195.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

230.77

123.01

36.88

122.57

Depreciation

-50.73

-55.74

-58.16

-17.83

Tax paid

-58.19

-32.43

-4.44

-21.11

Working capital

165.65

214.63

612.47

-3.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.3

-3.95

72.4

6.48

Op profit growth

47.9

81.94

-20.2

-1.09

EBIT growth

54.92

65.76

-27.98

-1.6

Net profit growth

90.52

316.26

-78.55

-18.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,460.82

6,916.05

6,432.29

5,226.69

5,984.5

Excise Duty

1,484.85

1,003.96

906.11

729.07

809.56

Net Sales

8,975.97

5,912.09

5,526.18

4,497.62

5,174.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

790.84

171.38

128.94

121.85

120.76

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

31.87

04,911.27-72.510547.0732.15

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

201.81

10.853,597.8962.253.47576.39136.36

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

63.39

5.811,380.1551.9115.77417.1783.19

New Delhi Television Ltd

NDTV

81.53

0920.31-82.460120.39-2.57

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

939.7

10.35711.35-34.270210.41,883.18

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

Adil Zainulbhai

Independent Director

Dhruv Kaji

Director

PMS Prasad

Director

Jyoti Deshpande

Managing Director

Rahul Joshi

Independent Director

Renuka Ramnath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratnesh Rukhariyar

Registered Office

First Floor Empire Complex 414,

SenapatiBapat Marg Lower Parel,

Maharashtra - 400013

Tel: 91-22-40019000/6666 7777

Website: http://www.nw18.com

Email: investors.tv18@nw18.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18) was incorporated on June 6, 2005 under the name Global Broadcast News Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limi...
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Reports by TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged

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