TV18 BROADCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 16 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)