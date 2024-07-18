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TV18 Broadcast Ltd Merged Key Ratios

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45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|05:30:00 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.08

250.79

50.62

5.89

Op profit growth

14.87

1,115.08

85.07

-76.09

EBIT growth

18.09

613.52

60.91

-75.11

Net profit growth

87.94

2,711.83

-54.79

-90.18

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.96

13.59

3.92

3.19

EBIT margin

16.26

11.96

5.88

5.5

Net profit margin

10.12

4.68

0.58

1.94

RoCE

11.15

10.61

2.01

1.36

RoNW

2.87

1.71

0.06

0.12

RoA

1.73

1.03

0.05

0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.35

2.43

0.05

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.84

0.44

-0.35

-0.21

Book value per share

24.44

21.77

19.48

19.42

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.6

6.37

1,341

0

P/CEPS

15.55

34.62

-189.71

-193.26

P/B

1.17

0.71

3.44

2.16

EV/EBIDTA

6.47

5.5

78.96

67.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

6.57

-17.79

-86.88

-79.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.36

95.27

180.14

97.77

Inventory days

158.86

118.91

165.86

0.45

Creditor days

-142.42

-121.08

-222.52

-90.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.33

-4.37

-3.21

-2.4

Net debt / equity

0.16

0.44

0.24

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

0.87

2.36

14.23

8.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.58

-17.25

-29.05

-33.85

Other costs

-63.44

-69.15

-67.01

-62.95

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