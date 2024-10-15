TO THE MEMBERS OF

TV18 BROADCAST LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of TV18 Broadcast Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Valuation of investments in a subsidiary and a joint venture Principal audit procedures performed: Investments in a subsidiary and a joint venture are accounted for at cost less impairment loss, if any, in the Companys standalone financial statements. Our audit procedures included testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls, in respect of managements assessment of existence of indicators of impairment and where applicable, determination of recoverable amounts to measure the impairment provision that needs to be accounted for. Investments are tested for impairment if impairment indicators exist. If such indicators exist, the recoverable amount of the investment in the subsidiary and the joint venture are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Any such impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. Our substantive testing procedures included evaluation of appropriateness of managements estimates and judgment whether any indicators of impairment existed, by reviewing financial and other available information / data, of the subsidiary and the joint venture as at March 31, 2023. Significant Management estimates and judgement is required in the area of impairment testing, particularly in assessing: (1) whether an event has occurred that may indicate that the investment values may not be recoverable; (2) whether the carrying value of investment can be supported by the recoverable amount, being fair value less costs to sell, calculated based on EBITDA multiples of comparable companies or the discounted cash flows projections from financial budgets approved by the senior management, as applicable. For those investments where indicators of impairment existed, we have examined managements estimates and judgment in the area of impairment testing by considering and evaluating EBITDA multiples of comparable companies and the discounted cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by the senior management, as applicable. The key assumptions to be applied in valuation include assessing whether appropriate revenue growth rate, net profit margin and perpetual growth rate have been used to estimate future cash flows and appropriateness of the discounting rate applied to these forecasted future cash flows, as applicable. We also assessed the appropriateness of the key assumptions applied in valuation including whether appropriate revenue growth rate, net profit margin and perpetual growth rate have been used to estimate future cash flows and the appropriateness of the discounting rates applied to these forecasted future cash flows, as applicable. Any change in the basis or assumptions could materially affect the recoverable amount used in the impairment test with a consequent impact on the standalone financial statements of the Company. We also evaluated appropriateness of managements impairment assessment with respect to the critical assumptions used by the Management by involving our valuation specialists. In view of the foregoing, valuation of investments in the subsidiary and the joint venture has been identified as a Key Audit Matter. As at March 31, 2023, carrying value of such investments aggregates Rs. 16,465 lakh. Refer Note 3(f) and Note 5 to the standalone financial statements. 2 Valuation of goodwill Principal audit procedures performed: In accordance with Ind AS 36, goodwill needs to be tested for impairment annually. Recoverability of the carrying value of goodwill is predicated upon appropriate attribution of goodwill to a cash generating unit or group of cash generating units (CGU) and determination of recoverable amount of the underlying CGU. Our audit procedures included testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of managements basis for allocation of goodwill to CGU and determination of recoverable amounts to measure the impairment provision, if any, that needs to be accounted for. Significant Management estimates and judgement is required in the area of impairment testing, particularly in assessing whether the carrying value of the CGU including the goodwill can be supported by the recoverable amount, being fair value less costs to sell, calculated based on the discounted cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by the senior management. As part of our substantive testing procedures, we have examined managements estimates and judgment in the area of impairment testing by considering and evaluating the discounted cash flow projections from financial budgets approved by the senior management, as applicable. The key assumptions to be applied in valuation include assessing whether appropriate revenue growth rate, net profit margin and perpetual growth rate have been used to estimate future cash flows and the appropriateness of the discounting rate applied to these forecasted future cash flows, as applicable. We also assessed the appropriateness of the key assumptions applied in valuation including whether appropriate revenue growth rate, net profit margin and perpetual growth rate have been used to estimate future cash flows and the appropriateness of the discounting rate applied to these forecasted future cash flows, as applicable. Any change in the basis or assumptions could materially affect the recoverable amount used in the impairment test with a consequent impact on the standalone financial statements of the Company. We also evaluated appropriateness of managements impairment assessment with respect to the critical assumptions used by the Management by involving our valuation specialists. In view of the foregoing, valuation of goodwill has been identified as a Key Audit Matter. As at March 31, 2023, carrying value of goodwill is Rs. 87,734 lakh. Refer Note 3(e) and Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures thereofbut does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The comparative standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with Ind AS, has been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of the predecessor auditors on this comparative standalone financial statements dated May 3, 2022, expressed an unmodified opinion. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TV18 BROADCAST LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of TV18 Broadcast Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on

Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018) Pallavi A. Gorakshakar Partner (Membership No. 105035) (UDIN: 23105035BGWSRM3468) Mumbai, April 17, 2023

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF TV18 BROADCAST LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment, and capital work-in-progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment and capital work-in-progress at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, and hence reporting under clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in Mutual funds (other parties) and provided unsecured loans to employees (other parties) during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans during the year details of which are given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in Lakh) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - Subsidiaries - - Others Employee Loan 165 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date : - Holding Company 81,719 - Others Employee Loan 165

The Company has not provided any advances in nature of loan, guarantee or security to Subsidiaries, Joint Venture, Associate and any other parties during the year.

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipts of interest is regular as per stipulation. Principal amount which has fallen due during the year, has been extended for a period of one year.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than 90 days at the balance sheet date.

e) During the year, loan aggregating to Rs. 81,719 lakhs fell due from one party which has been renewed. The details of such loans that fell due and renewed during the year are stated below:

Name of the party Aggregate amount of dues of existing loans renewed (Rs. In lakhs) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted (including renewed) during the year Network Media Investments Limited 18 & 81,719 99.98%

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) of paragraph 3 is not applicable. iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made, as applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act. As informed and represented by the management, public deposits aggregating Rs. 3 lakh and interest on public deposit of Rs. 1 lakh, accepted under the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975 is held in abeyance due to pending legal case amongst the depositors. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities. We are informed that the provisions of Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Excise and Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved (Rupees in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where Remarks the dispute is , if any pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 17* AY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,086 AY 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 377 FY 2013-14 and FY 2014-15 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad Central Goods and Service Tax Act,2017 Goods and Service Tax 1 FY 2019-20 GST Appellate authority(Joint Commissioner Appeals) Central Goods and Service Tax Act,2017 Goods and Service Tax 28 FY 2017-18 to FY 2019- 20 Order Passed by Deputy Commissioner of GST & Central Excise-Appeal filing is under process

* Net of Rs. 315.82 lakh adjusted against refund of AY 2016-2017

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. a) Loans amounting to Rs. 3,000 lakhs outstanding as at March 31, 2023 are repayable on demand. According to the information and explanations given to us, such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the financial year. Considering the above, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings, or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies. x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its subsidiary companies, associate company or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and hence the reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable for the year.