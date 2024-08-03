|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jun 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Notice convening meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors as per direction of NCLT, Allahabad Bench, on Saturday, 3rd August 2024 at 10:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. respectively Summary of proceedings of NCLT convened meeting of Equity Shareholders for approval of Scheme of Arrangement on 3rd August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
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