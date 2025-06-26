To The Members of Umang Dairies Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Umang Dairies Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter A. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions and other disputed demands Refer Notes 34 to the financial statements. The Company has material uncertain tax positions and other matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. There are several pending sales tax, income tax and other demands against the Company across various jurisdictions. Accordingly, management exercises its judgement in estimation of provision required in respect of such cases. The evaluation of managements judgements, including those that involve estimations in assessing the likelihood that a pending claim will succeed, or a liability will arise, and the quantification of the ranges of potential financial settlement have been a matter of most significance during the current year audit. Accordingly, due to complexity/ judgement involved in outcome of these disputes, uncertain tax positions and other demands were determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements. We have obtained details of complete tax assessments and other demands received, but disputed by the Company. We considered managements assessment of the validity and adequacy of provisions for uncertain tax positions and other disputed demands evaluating the basis of assessment and reviewing relevant correspondence and legal advice, where available including any information regarding similar cases with the relevant tax and other authorities. We have discussed the managements assumptions in estimating the provisions and the possible outcome of the disputes. we assessed the appropriateness of managements assumptions, estimates and disclosure / adjustments in the financial statements. We found managements assessment of the disputed tax and other demands to be reasonable based on available evidence. B. Valuation of inventories Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon We refer to note 1 and 7 to the financial statements. We have checked and analyzed the ageing of the inventories, reviewed the historical trend on whether there were significant inventories written off or reversal of the allowances for inventory obsolescence. As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying value of inventories was Rs. 3316.12 Lakhs. The assessment of impairment of inventories involves significant estimation uncertainty, subjective assumptions and the application of significant judgment. We conducted a detailed discussion with the management and considered their views on the adequacy of allowances for inventory obsolescence considering the current economic environment. Reviews are made periodically by management on inventories for obsolescence and decline in net realizable value below cost. We have also reviewed the subsequent selling prices in the ordinary course of business and compared against the carrying amounts of the inventories on a sample basis at the reporting date. Allowances are recorded against the inventories for any such declines based on historical obsolescence and slow-moving history. Key factors considered include the nature of the stock, its ageing, shelf life and turnover rate. We found managements assessment of the allowance for inventory obsolescence and valuation of inventories to be reasonable based on available evidence.

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and statement of changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the financial statements;

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

(c) There was no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41(i) to the financial

statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested during the year (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 41(i) to the financial statements, no funds have been received during the year by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(e) The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year. Therefore, provisions of section 123 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except in respect of software used for recording of milk procurement where feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

Further, during the course of our audit, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197 (16) of the Act:

In our opinion, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the

provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Annexure A

To Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Umang Dairies Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

(i) a. (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property,

plant & equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified once in every three years in phased manner, which in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment. According to programme, the Company has done the physical verification of property, plant and equipment during the year. However, reconciliation between physical and books is under process. Management do not expect any material discrepancies.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) and included in property, plant & equipment and right of use assets [note no. 2 and 3 to the financial statements] are held in the name of the Company.

d. On the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e. According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a. According to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, the inventories have been physically verified by

the management during the year and in our opinion, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to the book records.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. There is no material difference between books of account of the respective quarters and quarterly returns/ statements or revised returns/ statements filed by the Company with the bank except for the quarter ended March 31,2024 which is yet to be filed. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from any financial institution.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has no transaction with respect to loan, investment, guarantee and security covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a. According to the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues

including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of customs, Duty of excise, Value Added tax, Cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the yearend for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) on account of any dispute except the followings where amount has been quantified:

Name of Statue Nature of disputed dues Amount* (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which it relates Forum where dispute is pending Sales-tax, Punjab Sales Tax Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 1.78 1994-95 and 1998-2000 Sales tax Tribunal, Punjab Sales-tax, Rajasthan Sales Tax Demand/ Penalty/ Interest 40.65 1995 to 2007 Sales tax Tribunal, Rajasthan 3.00 1995-96 High Court, Rajasthan Value Added Tax, Uttar Pradesh Reversal of Input tax Credit 3.76 2010-11 High Court, Allahabad Reversal of Input tax Credit 4.17 2014-15 Sales tax Tribunal, Moradabad Mandi Samiti Tax Mandi Tax 162.89 1998-99, 2003-04 to 2005-06 District Court, Amroha Uttar Pradesh Milk Act Milk Cess on purchase of Milk 69.26 1994-96 High Court, Allahabad National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 Environment compensation 385.44 2022 Supreme Court of India Goods and Service Tax Act Discrepancies in the returns filed 519.37 2017-18 to 2019-20 Appeal to be filed

*Net of amount paid under protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, there is no income surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan and in the payment of interest thereon during the year.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government of any Government authority.

c. Based on the books of account examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained during the year.

d. According to information and explanations given to us, and overall examination of financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis during the year have been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

e. The Company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) a. During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, for the

purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management during the course of audit.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) a. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate

with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them, as referred to in section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Therefore,

the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c. In our opinion, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the representations given to us, there is 2 (two) CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 towards Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B

To Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Umang Dairies Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report on the other legal and regulatory requirements)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Umang Dairies Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

Opinion - In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.