Umang Dairies Ltd Merged Summary

Umang Dairies Limited was initially incorporated as J K Dairy & Foods Limited in December 1992 and was promoted by Straw Products and J K Industries. The Company processes milk and manufactures ghee, dairy whitener and whey powder. Ghee, a clarified form of butter with a long shelf-life, is widely used in preparation of food as a cooking medium.



Dairy whitener is widely used as a milk substitute the world over especially in coffee and tea. It is also used in making curds, ice-creams and desserts.The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance the milk processing project (3 lac litre per day. The Companys Brands-Umang Ghee and Skimmed Milk Powder, White Magik Dairy Creamer and Dairy Top Dairy Mix are well established in the market with a reputation for quality.



The company re-launched its White Magik Dairy Creamer after upgrading quality and packing.The Company introduced, in 2002, a new and vibrant pack design of Dairy Top. It maintained market share into economy segment with its MILK STAR Dairy Powder and in consumer pack Ghee with its brand UMANG. The first such product was poly packed Liquid Milk which the Company launched in and around New Delhi in January, 2003 under the brand UMANG.



Another new product launched by Company was single serve 3 Gm Sachet WHITE MAGIK Dairy Creamer. Effective 1st February 2013, plant capacity raised from 5 lac litres to 6 lac litres of milk per day. In 2013-14, Company launched two new products, Doodz flavored milk in NCR and JK Milk poly pouched milk in Lucknow.



It opened contract manufacturing facility of curd/ chhach at Gajraula site effective on 5 April 2017. It opened Nepal market with Dairy Creamers in June, 2019.The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 28th June, 2023 had approved a composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Bengal & Assam Company Limited (BACL), Parent Company, Panchmahal Properties Limited (PPL), a Wholly-owned Subsidiary of BACL, and the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors, for Demerger of dairy business of the Company with and into PPL and residual business of UDL into and with BACL, w.e.f. 1st April, 2023.