Board Meeting 27 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

Umiya Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. Audited financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.04.2026)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2026 14 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Umiya Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.01.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2025 3 Oct 2025

Umiya Buildcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2025. Financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.10.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025