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Umiya Buildcon Ltd Share Price Live

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86.51
(-1.92%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:54 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.2
  • Day's High88.2
  • 52 Wk High110.9
  • Prev. Close88.2
  • Day's Low86.22
  • 52 Wk Low 66.42
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E3.89
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value62.77
  • EPS22.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)161.64
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Umiya Buildcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecom Equipment & Infra Services

Open

₹88.2

Prev. Close

₹88.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.13

Day's High

₹88.2

Day's Low

₹86.22

52 Week's High

₹110.9

52 Week's Low

₹66.42

Book Value

₹62.77

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

161.64

P/E

3.89

EPS

22.44

Divi. Yield

0

Umiya Buildcon Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2025

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22 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Umiya Buildcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Umiya Buildcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Umiya Buildcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9.34

9.34

9.34

9.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.02

60.1

56.52

60.24

Net Worth

75.36

69.44

65.86

69.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.62

41.04

36.19

37.74

yoy growth (%)

-22.96

13.42

-4.12

28.9

Raw materials

-22.86

-27.85

-14.12

-17.3

As % of sales

72.28

67.85

39.01

45.83

Employee costs

-6.6

-7.63

-4.27

-2.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.15

-4.86

6.95

7.2

Depreciation

-1.32

-1.21

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.34

-0.32

2.22

Working capital

7.21

5.1

2.21

10.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.96

13.42

-4.12

28.9

Op profit growth

-204.37

-88.5

-6.17

-6,351.67

EBIT growth

-1,121.75

-98.5

0.97

-949.27

Net profit growth

43.18

-172.38

-12.85

-128.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

72.37

48.61

35.03

33.35

122.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

72.37

48.61

35.03

33.35

122.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.42

2.76

7.63

1.38

1.02

Umiya Buildcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

426.15

15.771,12,464.881,789.43.288,101150.4

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

177.87

107.7927,221.76177.580.111,511.2430.88

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

542.5

09,651.08-218.460331.46164.66

Pace Digitek Ltd

PACEDIGITK

178.93

15.653,858.3440.620487.0491.28

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

1.51

01,946.991,185.580330.36-4.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Umiya Buildcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Aniruddha Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gauri A Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudhir Kumar Haslja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raghu Nambiar

Independent Non Exe. Director

H S Venkatesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nicola Neeladri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neela Manjunath

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Prashanth S.

Registered Office

Maruthi Complex No 6,

New Bel Road Chikkamaranahali,

Karnataka - 560094

Tel: 91-80-42499000

Website: http://www.mro-tek.com

Email: grd@mro-tek.com; info@mro-tek.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Umiya Buildcon Limited was formerly incorporated as MRO-TEK Realty Limited in February, 1984. The Company has attained its name to Umiya Buildcon Limited on February 18, 2025. Company is mainly engage...
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Reports by Umiya Buildcon Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Umiya Buildcon Ltd share price today?

The Umiya Buildcon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Buildcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Umiya Buildcon Ltd is ₹161.64 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Umiya Buildcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Umiya Buildcon Ltd is 3.89 and 1.39 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Umiya Buildcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Umiya Buildcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Umiya Buildcon Ltd is ₹66.42 and ₹110.9 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Umiya Buildcon Ltd?

Umiya Buildcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.99%, 3 Years at 18.21%, 1 Year at 25.75%, 6 Month at 1.65%, 3 Month at 7.88% and 1 Month at -2.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Umiya Buildcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Umiya Buildcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.98 %

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