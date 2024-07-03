Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorTelecom Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹88.2
Prev. Close₹88.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹88.2
Day's Low₹86.22
52 Week's High₹110.9
52 Week's Low₹66.42
Book Value₹62.77
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)161.64
P/E3.89
EPS22.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9.34
9.34
9.34
9.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.02
60.1
56.52
60.24
Net Worth
75.36
69.44
65.86
69.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.62
41.04
36.19
37.74
yoy growth (%)
-22.96
13.42
-4.12
28.9
Raw materials
-22.86
-27.85
-14.12
-17.3
As % of sales
72.28
67.85
39.01
45.83
Employee costs
-6.6
-7.63
-4.27
-2.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.15
-4.86
6.95
7.2
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.21
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.34
-0.32
2.22
Working capital
7.21
5.1
2.21
10.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.96
13.42
-4.12
28.9
Op profit growth
-204.37
-88.5
-6.17
-6,351.67
EBIT growth
-1,121.75
-98.5
0.97
-949.27
Net profit growth
43.18
-172.38
-12.85
-128.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
72.37
48.61
35.03
33.35
122.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
72.37
48.61
35.03
33.35
122.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.42
2.76
7.63
1.38
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
426.15
|15.77
|1,12,464.88
|1,789.4
|3.28
|8,101
|150.4
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
177.87
|107.79
|27,221.76
|177.58
|0.11
|1,511.24
|30.88
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
542.5
|0
|9,651.08
|-218.46
|0
|331.46
|164.66
Pace Digitek Ltd
PACEDIGITK
178.93
|15.65
|3,858.34
|40.62
|0
|487.04
|91.28
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.51
|0
|1,946.99
|1,185.58
|0
|330.36
|-4.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Aniruddha Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gauri A Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudhir Kumar Haslja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raghu Nambiar
Independent Non Exe. Director
H S Venkatesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nicola Neeladri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neela Manjunath
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Prashanth S.
Maruthi Complex No 6,
New Bel Road Chikkamaranahali,
Karnataka - 560094
Tel: 91-80-42499000
Website: http://www.mro-tek.com
Email: grd@mro-tek.com; info@mro-tek.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Umiya Buildcon Limited was formerly incorporated as MRO-TEK Realty Limited in February, 1984. The Company has attained its name to Umiya Buildcon Limited on February 18, 2025. Company is mainly engage...
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Reports by Umiya Buildcon Ltd
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