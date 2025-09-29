Unihealth Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report. Unihealth Hospitals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.09.2025)