Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹474
Prev. Close₹462.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹138.21
Day's High₹475
Day's Low₹440
52 Week's High₹529.8
52 Week's Low₹133.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)732.51
P/E113.26
EPS4.08
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
15.4
15.4
1.39
1.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.41
49.07
11.28
5.17
Net Worth
66.81
64.47
12.67
6.51
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
131.99
99.07
48.75
43.93
36.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.99
99.07
48.75
43.93
36.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.02
2.72
1.6
2.1
1.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,358.5
|80.02
|1,20,125.61
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,007.45
|134.32
|97,913.19
|203.21
|0.2
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
989.1
|365.91
|74,586.09
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
766.15
|121.03
|39,693.25
|27.46
|0.39
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,921.4
|73.02
|39,246.47
|202.13
|0.23
|1,044.05
|127.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Akshay Mahendra Parmar
Executive Director
Anurag Ratan Kumar Shah
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Parag Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Kumar Thakur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Riddhi Javeri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Binita Patel
H-13 & H-14 Everest 9th Floor,
156 Tardeo Road,
Maharashtra - 400034
Tel: 022 2354 4625
Website: http://www.unihealthonline.com
Email: cs@unihealthonline.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, M...
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Reports by Unihealth Hospitals Ltd
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