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Unihealth Hospitals Ltd Share Price Live

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460.7
(-0.30%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open474
  • Day's High475
  • 52 Wk High529.8
  • Prev. Close462.1
  • Day's Low440
  • 52 Wk Low 133.65
  • Turnover (lac)138.21
  • P/E113.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)732.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹474

Prev. Close

₹462.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹138.21

Day's High

₹475

Day's Low

₹440

52 Week's High

₹529.8

52 Week's Low

₹133.65

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

732.51

P/E

113.26

EPS

4.08

Divi. Yield

0

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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10 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Unihealth Hospitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Unihealth Hospitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|07:29 PM
Mar-2026Sep-2025Mar-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 29.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

15.4

15.4

1.39

1.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.41

49.07

11.28

5.17

Net Worth

66.81

64.47

12.67

6.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

131.99

99.07

48.75

43.93

36.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.99

99.07

48.75

43.93

36.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.02

2.72

1.6

2.1

1.09

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,358.5

80.021,20,125.61382.40.242,438.5692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,007.45

134.3297,913.19203.210.2732.991.86

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

989.1

365.9174,586.0924.980.1460.73122.24

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd

ASTERDM

766.15

121.0339,693.2527.460.39655.183.23

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd

NH

1,921.4

73.0239,246.47202.130.231,044.05127.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unihealth Hospitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Akshay Mahendra Parmar

Executive Director

Anurag Ratan Kumar Shah

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Parag Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Kumar Thakur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Riddhi Javeri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Binita Patel

Registered Office

H-13 & H-14 Everest 9th Floor,

156 Tardeo Road,

Maharashtra - 400034

Tel: 022 2354 4625

Website: http://www.unihealthonline.com

Email: cs@unihealthonline.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Unihealth Consultancy Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited, Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, M...
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Reports by Unihealth Hospitals Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Unihealth Hospitals Ltd share price today?

The Unihealth Hospitals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹460.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹732.51 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is 113.26 and 8.92 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unihealth Hospitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is ₹133.65 and ₹529.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

Unihealth Hospitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 51.46%, 1 Year at 178.63%, 6 Month at 67.43%, 3 Month at 38.50% and 1 Month at 4.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unihealth Hospitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.53 %
Institutions - 0.48 %
Public - 29.99 %

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