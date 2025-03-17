Outcome of Board Meeting Unihealth Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 09, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17.03.2025) Unihealth Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Corrigendum to the Notice dated March 12, 2025 for EGM (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01.04.2025) Unihealth Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 09, 2025. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.04.2025)