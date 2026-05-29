Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026 Unihealth Hospitals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2026 16 Feb 2026

Unihealth Hospitals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 16, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025