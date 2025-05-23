To the Members of

UNIHEALTH HOSPITALS LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS UNIHEALTH CONSULTANCY LIMITED)

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Unihealth Hospitals Limited (Formerly known as Unihealth Consultancy Limited) (the "Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (the "Standalone Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual report, but does not include the Standalone financial auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, Profit/loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards (AS) specified of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls and their operating effectiveness and the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors:

(i) In planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account

. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The company has disclosed the effect of pending litigations which would impact its financial positions. (Note 27 of the Standalone Financial Statements)

b) The company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The Management has represented us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) to any other person or entities, including foreign entities (Intermediaries) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate have been received from any person or entities), including foreign entities (Funding Party) with the understanding (whether recorded in writing or otherwise) that the Company shall Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, as provided under (d) (i) and (ii) above, contains any material misstatement. (e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence, compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

(f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout of the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For G.P. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.104768W) Atul Desai Partner Membership No. 030850 Date: May 23, 2025 Place: Mumbai or UDIN: 25030850BMGXUZ4194

"ANNEXURE A"

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Unihealth Hospitals Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025] i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible asset: a. (A) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(B) Further, the company has also maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. As per information provided and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant & Equipment have not been physically verified by the management on reasonable interval.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. As per information provided and explained to us by the company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of the current assets at any point of the time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books and records by us, the Company has made investments in and provided guarantee and unsecured loans, to companies and other parties during the year; (a) During the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity:

A. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantee to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is as follows:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries Unihealth Pharmaceuticals Private Limited - 255.00 32.50 - UMC Hospitals Private Limited 586.32 - 166.50 - Biohealth Limited - - 238.08 - UMC Global Health Limited - - 169.88 - Joint Venture Victoria Hospital Limited - - 697.28 - Total 586.32 255.00 1304.24 -

"ANNEXURE A"

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries Unihealth Pharmaceuticals Private Limited - 255.00 - - UMC Hospitals Private limited 585.00 - 166.50 - Bio health Limited - - 238.08 - UMC Global Health Limited - - 169.88 - Joint Venture Victoria Hospital Limited - - 697.28 - Total 585.00 255.00 1271.74 -

B. the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is as follows:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in the nature of Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Employees - Vikas Baikar - - 0.30 - - Nilesh Kanse - - 0.30 - - Ronak Dhanuka - - 6.00 - Total - - 6.60 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Employees - Vikas Baikar - - 0.30 - - Nilesh Kanse - - 0.23 - - Ronak Dhanuka - - 6.00 - Total - - 6.53 - (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated as they are repayable on demand.

(d) In respect of loans or Advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, there is no amount overdue for more than 90 days as at the Balance Sheet date.

(e) None of the loans or advances in the nature of loans has fallen due during the year, or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) There are loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, granted during the year:

All parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans: Repayable on demand (A) 1304.24 - 1304.24 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 1304.24 - 1304.24 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security the Company has complied with section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any Deposit from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Act and the Rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act for services rendered by the Company; accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities during the year and no such dues are outstanding as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Goods and Service tax, Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than those mentioned below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount Unpaid (in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Mis-match in TDS 0.22 AY-2013-14 Income Tax Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 DDT re-grossed up by ITO 0.09 AY-2016-17 Income Tax Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Unexplained Credit u/s 68 399.59 AY-2017-18 Income Tax appellate tribunal National Faceless Appeal Centre Income Tax Act, 1961 Unexplained Credit u/s 68 326.29 AY-2018-19 (Appeals), Delhi Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest u/s 234B 0.07 AY-2024-25 Income Tax Officer

Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest u/s 234B 0.07 AY-2024-25 Income Tax Officer

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax,1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. However, the Company has borrowings from other lenders amounting to Rs.78 lakhs, which is repayable on demand. According to information and explanations given to us such loans have not been demanded for repayment during the year.

"ANNEXURE A"

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not availed any term loan during the year. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the company, we report that the Company has borrowed short term funds in the form of Bank Overdraft during the year. The same have been used for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised Rs. 2479.65 lakhs out of the balance money raised by way of initial public offer amounting to Rs.2658.21 for the purposes for which they were raised and also invested the unutilised money in deposits with banks.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) According to information and explanation provided to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no report has been filed as prescribed

ADT – 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the year there were no complaints received/noted from any whistle blowers. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. xvii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the company. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

"ANNEXURE A"

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For G.P. Kapadia & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No.104768W) Atul Desai Partner Membership No. 030850 Date: May 23, 2025 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 25030850BMGXUZ4194

ANNEXURE B

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of UNIHEALTH HOSPITALS LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UNIHEALTH HOSPITALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of theCompany for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute ofChartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provideReasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).