UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd Management Discussions

For the Annual Report 2024-25

Industry Structure and Development:

The Company is currently exploring in Food and Beverages Industry. The Indian food industry is poised for huge growth, increasing its contribution to world food trade every year. In India, the food sector has emerged as a high-growth and high-profit sector due to its immense potential for value addition. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 36.5 per cent of the countrys total food market, one of the largest industries in India and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth.

Opportunities & Threats, Trends & Strategies:

Opportunities of Food and Beverage Industry:

• Online Store & Delivery

Most of the world-leading brands in the food and beverage industry are converting their business online where people would have the option to choose any of their favorite food items and place their order for delivery.

• Technology to Reduce Cost

If the food and beverage industry adopts technology in the maintenance of recording, smart broiler and ovens in the kitchen, and online ordering system, then the whole business would become efficient, there wont be any delaying cost or kitchen-related safety incidents.

• Higher Income

The income of the ordinary working class has been increasing for the past few years, its because of wage laws. When people have extra money, then they would spend by eating well. More sales mean more profit.

• Higher Population

Population across has been increasing across the world. Although it has many disadvantages, its beneficial for the food and beverage industry. It is because a higher population means more people to feed, more people means more sales.

Threats of Food and Beverage Industry:

• Competition

Technology and online shopping have made the entrance into this industry quite easier. Resultantly, the food and beverage industry has become very competitive.

• Fewer suppliers

Since the market is very competitive, but the supplying sources of raw material are limited.

• Customers Changing Tastes

Since the market is crowded with many competitors and customers have many options to order the same product.

• Cost Pressures

The recent inflationary wave has caused serious costing & profitability concerns. The food and beverage industry has been badly affected by it.

Trends & Strategies of the Food and Beverage Industry:

• Strong Distribution Network

A very good distribution system makes the products available to the customers regardless of their location.

• Costing

Cheap prices make products affordable to customers.

• Relations with Suppliers

When you have reliable suppliers, then you wouldnt face shortages and delays in the delivery of products.

• Influence of Social Media

With the help of social media we can reach a higher customer base.

Outlook:

Trading sales this year is were affected due to high fluctuations in prices in market place however growth in sales is likely to be spurred in future years. Outlook for the current year remains moderate due to high inflationary pressures resulting in huge price/demand variations.

Internal Control System:

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with its size and nature of business. The objective of these procedures is to ensure efficient use and protection of the company resources, accuracy in financial reporting and due compliance of statutes and company policies & procedures. Checks and balances exist in the system to ensure that all transactions are adequately authorized and reported correctly.

Risks & Concerns:

The Companys operations are subject to risks which can impact business performance essentially with regard to prices of basic materials. The management is seized of assessing such risks and takes measures to address the same.

Human Resources Development:

The Company appreciates that human assets constitute the driving force behind the companys growth plans. The Company has, during the previous year, continued to have good relations with its employees. Your Company would like to record the whole-hearted support and dedication received from the employees at all levels.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys position and expectation may be "forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws & regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operation include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and incidental factors.