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UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd Share Price Live

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97.65
(-10.33%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.8
  • Day's High109.8
  • 52 Wk High161.95
  • Prev. Close108.9
  • Day's Low96
  • 52 Wk Low 72.55
  • Turnover (lac)18.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)372.36
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

₹109.8

Prev. Close

₹108.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹18.65

Day's High

₹109.8

Day's Low

₹96

52 Week's High

₹161.95

52 Week's Low

₹72.55

Book Value

₹13.71

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

372.36

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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21 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:42 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Nov-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 59.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

37.43

2.83

2.83

2.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.44

-1.44

-1.48

-1.39

Net Worth

53.87

1.39

1.35

1.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.52

1.72

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

131.24

101.37

1.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.24

101.37

1.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.53

0.72

0.21

UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,056.05

82.062,64,520.89724.6017,204.5391.3

Trent Ltd

TRENT

2,723.45

80.861,45,223.15454.750.154,936.64144.45

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

117.2

83.7154,807.12166.5201,645.4115.03

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd

ABLBL

97.9

69.9311,948.9124.380.512,15411.41

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

219.2

154.3711,443.3431.640680.42121.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Utkarsh C Vartak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Suresh Yadav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajaya Kumar Panda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Rani Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Goyal

Registered Office

Unit-601 Ambuja Neotia EcoCent,

EM-4 EM Block Sector-V,

West Bengal - 700091

Tel: 91-033-22150034

Website: http://www.twfil.com

Email: investor.thirdwave@gmail.com

Registrar Office

3A Auckland Place,

7th Floor, Room No 7A & 7B,

Kolkata - 700017

Tel: 91-33-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

UVS Hospitality & Services Limited was initially established as Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited in May, 1989. Name of the Company was changed from Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited...
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Reports by UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd share price today?

The UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd is ₹372.36 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd is 0 and 7.12 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd is ₹72.55 and ₹161.95 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd?

UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.79%, 3 Years at 45.37%, 1 Year at -19.96%, 6 Month at -17.91%, 3 Month at 4.72% and 1 Month at 17.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.32 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 59.32 %

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