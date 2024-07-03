Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRetail
Open₹109.8
Prev. Close₹108.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.65
Day's High₹109.8
Day's Low₹96
52 Week's High₹161.95
52 Week's Low₹72.55
Book Value₹13.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)372.36
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
37.43
2.83
2.83
2.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.44
-1.44
-1.48
-1.39
Net Worth
53.87
1.39
1.35
1.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.52
1.72
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
131.24
101.37
1.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.24
101.37
1.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.53
0.72
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,056.05
|82.06
|2,64,520.89
|724.6
|0
|17,204.5
|391.3
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,723.45
|80.86
|1,45,223.15
|454.75
|0.15
|4,936.64
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
117.2
|83.71
|54,807.12
|166.52
|0
|1,645.41
|15.03
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
97.9
|69.93
|11,948.91
|24.38
|0.51
|2,154
|11.41
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
219.2
|154.37
|11,443.34
|31.64
|0
|680.42
|121.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Utkarsh C Vartak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Suresh Yadav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajaya Kumar Panda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Rani Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Goyal
Unit-601 Ambuja Neotia EcoCent,
EM-4 EM Block Sector-V,
West Bengal - 700091
Tel: 91-033-22150034
Website: http://www.twfil.com
Email: investor.thirdwave@gmail.com
3A Auckland Place,
7th Floor, Room No 7A & 7B,
Kolkata - 700017
Tel: 91-33-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
UVS Hospitality & Services Limited was initially established as Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited in May, 1989. Name of the Company was changed from Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited...
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Reports by UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd
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