UVS Hospitality & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
37.43
2.83
2.83
2.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.44
-1.44
-1.48
-1.39
Net Worth
53.87
1.39
1.35
1.44
Minority Interest
Debt
3.34
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
57.21
1.39
1.35
1.44
Fixed Assets
4.76
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.4
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.95
1.37
0.02
1.38
Inventories
0.19
0
0
0.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
-0.02
0.21
0
0.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.1
1.16
0.02
0.79
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.22
0
0
-0.01
Cash
0.02
0.04
1.34
0.07
Total Assets
57.2
1.41
1.36
1.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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