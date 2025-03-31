To The Members of,

M/s. UVS Hospitality and Service Limited.

(Formarly Known as M/s. Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited)

Report on the Audit of IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Standalone financial statements of UVS Hospitality and Services Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribe under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025:

i. In the case of the balance sheet of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2025

ii. In the case of the statement of profit and loss for the year ended on that date

iii. In the case of the total comprehensive income

iv. In the case of the statement of cash flow for the year ended on that date

v. In the case of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical independent requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have observed is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact.

“We have nothing to report in this regard.”

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statement:

Our objective are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that include our opinion. Reasonable assurance is high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statement based on our audit. We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provision of the act and rules made thereunder

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosure in the financial statements. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor consider internal financial control relevant to the companys preparation of the financial statement that give true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system, over financial reporting and operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure (Annexure A) a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable..

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B”

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the company has paid managerial remuneration within limit prescribed under section 197(16) of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provides to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year and accordingly compliance of Section 123 of Act is not applicable.

i. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which includes test check and information given to us, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts, which did not have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software or did not enable the feature, hence we are unable to comment of audit trail feature of the said software.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration, paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under; section 197of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which, are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF M/s. UVS HOSPITALITY AND SERVICES LIMITED (Formerly known as M/s. THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LIMITED)

Referred to in paragraph 1 under section “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements “, of our reports of even date

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(ii) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

The Company has a program for physical verification Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner i.e., at least once every three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Property, Plant and Equipment, which under the said programme of physical verification, were physically verified during the previous financial year by the management. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and were reconciled and dealt with in its accounts by the Company in the current financial year.

b) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, and based on the records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties included in the fixed assets register are held in the name of the Company except to the extent stated in Note No.s4 of the financial statements. Immovable properties of land whose title deeds have been mortgaged as security for loans, guarantees etc., are held in the name of the Company based on the information furnished to us by the Company.

c) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

d) Based on the information, explanations and representations furnished to us during the course of our audit, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, sos4 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in so16) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) As per the information and explanations furnished to us, the companys inventories have been physically verified by the Management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in books of account.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Management has represented to us that for the Overdraft sanctioned, the company is not required to submit any returns or statements to the Banks or financial institutions and accordingly have not submitted any returns or statements to the Banks or financial institutions during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted a loan to its subsidiary and employee during the year.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to one subsidiary and one employee -

Particulars Loans (In Actuals) Guarantee Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year --> Subsidiaries 3,17,21,946/- Nil --> Others (Employee) 12,75,000/- Nil Balance outstanding as on 31/03/2025. --> Subsidiaries 3,17,21,946/- Nil --> Others 12,75,000/- Nil

* Net amount of granted less recoveries if any have been considered.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are not prejudicial to the interests of the company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the principal are repayable on demand, and interest is charged at the rate of 7.5% which is more than G-Sec rate on these loans.

d) According to the information provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not sought repayment of the loans till the date of Balance Sheet, hence there is no amount overdue for a period of more than ninety days.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand and without specifying terms or period of repayment -

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of Loans: 3,29,96,946/- Nil 3,17,21,946/- - Repayable on demand (A) Aggregate amount of o/s Loans: Nil Nil Nil - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) TOTAL (A+B) 3,29,96,946/- Nil 3,17,21,946/- Percentage of Loans/advance in nature of loans to the total loans 100% Nil 100%

4) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied to the extent applicable with the provisions specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6) Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, so13 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income tax dues, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities and there are no statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2025, on account of disputes, as per the information and explanations furnished to us, are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending NA NA NA NA NA

8) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the records examined by us,

a) The Company has not defaulted in respect of repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or Government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised during the year on short-term basis by the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint Venture Company and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the requirements of Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised have been used for the purpose for which they were raised.

11) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) No report under sub-section (1s) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, so14 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report and hence reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report).

12) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have taken into consideration during the course of our audit, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company and furnished by it to us.

15) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) a) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence clause 3(xvi)(b) is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

17) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the preceding previous year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of this Balance Sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF M/s. UVS HOSPITALITY AND SERVICES LIMITED (Formerly Known as M/s. THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of UVS Hospitality and Services Limited (Formerly known as M/s. Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited) (the “Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. we conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, so13, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (s) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

FOR TDK & CO.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

CA Nilanj Shah

(Partner)

M. No.: 121057

FRN: 109804W

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30/05/2025

UDIN: 25121057BMJHRB8458