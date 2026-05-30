Board Meeting 30 May 2026 21 May 2026

UVS Hospitality And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026.

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and pursuant to the certified true copy of the Order dated 20th January, 2026 as received from the Regional Director, Eastern Region, under Section 13(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, for shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from the State of West Bengal to the State of Maharashtra, the Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has decided to shift the registered office of the Company from Plot No. 62, Tower - II, 12th Floor, Salt Lake, Millennium City Information Technology Park, Sector- V, Block DN, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700064 to Office No 1205 Plot No 14 REMI Commercio, Near Yash Raj Studio Off Versova Road Andheri West, Andheri 400058 w.e.f. 22nd April, 2026.

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Preferential Issue of shares Inter alia, Agenda Proposed for Reconsideration:- 1. Issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis against acquisition of a significant stake in M/s Calcio Restaurants Private Limited (Target Company) via share swap; 2. Raising of funds by issue of equity shares to non-promoter category on a preferential basis; 3. Raising of funds by issue of convertible warrants to non-promoter category on a preferential basis. 1. Issuance of up to 35,02,671 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each on a preferential basis against acquisition of up to 51% of the paid-up equity share capital of M/s Calcio Restaurants Private Limited (Target Company) via share swap. 2.Raising of funds by way of issue of upto 15,83,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 100/- (including a premium of Rs. 90/-) per equity shares each aggregating upto Rs. 15,83,00,000/- (Rupees Fifteen Crores Eighty Three Lakhs Only) payable in cash, on preferential basis on preferential basis to non-promoter category. 3.Raising of funds by way of issue of upto 31,65,000 convertible warrants of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 100/- (including a premium of Rs. 90/-) per equity shares each aggregating upto Rs. 31,65,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty One Crores Sixty-Five Lakhs Only) payable in cash, on preferential basis to non-promoter category. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 30 Jan 2026

UVS Hospitality And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025. 1. The standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. 2. Issuance of up to 43,62,855 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each on a preferential basis against acquisition of up to 51% of the paid-up equity share capital of M/s Calcio Restaurants Private Limited (Target Company) via share swap 3. Raising of funds by way of issue of upto 15,83,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 100/- (including a premium of Rs. 90/-) per equity shares each on preferential basis to non-promoter category 4. Raising of funds by way of issue of upto 31,65,000 convertible warrants of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each at an issue price of Rs. 100/- (including a premium of Rs. 90/-) per equity shares each on preferential basis to non-promoter category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 30 Jan 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 30th January, 2026, has, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the members of the Company, considered and approved the: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Prathima Madineni (DIN: 06365444), as an Additional Director (in the Executive category) of the Company w.e.f. 30th January, 2026. 2. Appointment of Mrs. Prathima Madineni (DIN: 06365444), as the Managing Director of the Company for a period 5 (five) years from 30th January, 2026 to 29th January, 2031.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

UVS Hospitality And Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025. Accordingly the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company which has already been closed with effect from 1st October 2025 shall continue to remain closed. The trading window shall re-open 48 hours after the above financial results are publicly announced/declared. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14th November, 2025 has considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said financial results as reviewed by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report for the said period issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 5:45 p.m. and concluded at 6:05 p.m. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 30 Jul 2025