Considered and approved convening 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th September, 2025 via through Video Conferencing (VC) facility / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) as well as physical mode at the Registered Office of the Company at 188/2, Ranipur Village, Opp. CNI Church, Narol, Ahmedabad - 382 405, Gujarat, India. Alteration in Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 30/09/2025) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2025)