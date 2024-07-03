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Varvee Global Ltd Share Price Live

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69.5
(0.49%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:51 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.5
  • Day's High69.5
  • 52 Wk High98.48
  • Prev. Close69.16
  • Day's Low69.5
  • 52 Wk Low 43.7
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E28.41
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value15.37
  • EPS2.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)358.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Varvee Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹69.5

Prev. Close

₹69.16

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹69.5

Day's Low

₹69.5

52 Week's High

₹98.48

52 Week's Low

₹43.7

Book Value

₹15.37

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

358.12

P/E

28.41

EPS

2.42

Divi. Yield

0

Varvee Global Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Varvee Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Varvee Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:43 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.63%

Non-Promoter- 1.31%

Institutions: 1.31%

Non-Institutions: 33.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Varvee Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.46

23.46

23.46

23.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.28

-6.26

37.94

102.88

Net Worth

35.74

17.2

61.4

126.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

281.55

564.67

827.05

844.41

yoy growth (%)

-50.13

-31.72

-2.05

0.37

Raw materials

-198.51

-346.82

-500.79

-510.09

As % of sales

70.5

61.41

60.55

60.4

Employee costs

-19.28

-43.16

-55.66

-54.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-83.07

-55.52

6.37

2.7

Depreciation

-32.14

-38.35

-32.94

-33.47

Tax paid

18.88

13.59

-0.76

-0.94

Working capital

-37.16

-0.95

46.73

-25.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.13

-31.72

-2.05

0.37

Op profit growth

-116.89

-57.53

11.3

-6.75

EBIT growth

1,161.37

-105.11

23.53

-20.12

Net profit growth

53.1

-847.55

218.57

-74.94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

561.34

747.9

824.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

561.34

747.9

824.42

Other Operating Income

3.34

3.65

2.64

Other Income

1.73

2.79

2.54

Varvee Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,050.1

467.942,07,624.08-163.540.3311,774.25812.27

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

618.85

24.2217,917.1179.070.812,440.66351.93

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

142.39

54.1813,667.9227.330.071,905.1142.5

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

492.8

45.8112,897.3280.230.911,993.67117.15

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

24.03

32.4712,245.58102.042.081,629.967.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Varvee Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Nipun Arora

Independent Director

Aarti Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abira Mansuri

Independent Director

Ankit N. Mittal

Independent Director

Ravi Jitendra Modi

Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)

Jaimin Kailash Gupta

Whole Time Director

Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal

Registered Office

191 Shahwadi Nr Old Octori Nak,

Narol Sarkehj Highway,

Gujarat - 382405

Tel: 91-79-30417000/30017000

Website: http://www.aarvee-denims.com

Email: grievance@aarvee-denims.com; cs@aarvee-denims.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Varvee Global Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Aarvee Denims & Exports Private Limited in March, 1988 and was converted into a public Limited Company in April, 1992. ...
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Reports by Varvee Global Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Varvee Global Ltd share price today?

The Varvee Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Varvee Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Varvee Global Ltd is ₹358.12 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Varvee Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Varvee Global Ltd is 28.41 and 4.60 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Varvee Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Varvee Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Varvee Global Ltd is ₹43.7 and ₹98.48 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Varvee Global Ltd?

Varvee Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.36%, 3 Years at 88.96%, 1 Year at -9.72%, 6 Month at 1.51%, 3 Month at 13.23% and 1 Month at 13.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Varvee Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Varvee Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.63 %
Institutions - 1.31 %
Public - 33.06 %

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