Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹69.5
Prev. Close₹69.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹69.5
Day's Low₹69.5
52 Week's High₹98.48
52 Week's Low₹43.7
Book Value₹15.37
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)358.12
P/E28.41
EPS2.42
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.46
23.46
23.46
23.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.28
-6.26
37.94
102.88
Net Worth
35.74
17.2
61.4
126.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
281.55
564.67
827.05
844.41
yoy growth (%)
-50.13
-31.72
-2.05
0.37
Raw materials
-198.51
-346.82
-500.79
-510.09
As % of sales
70.5
61.41
60.55
60.4
Employee costs
-19.28
-43.16
-55.66
-54.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-83.07
-55.52
6.37
2.7
Depreciation
-32.14
-38.35
-32.94
-33.47
Tax paid
18.88
13.59
-0.76
-0.94
Working capital
-37.16
-0.95
46.73
-25.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.13
-31.72
-2.05
0.37
Op profit growth
-116.89
-57.53
11.3
-6.75
EBIT growth
1,161.37
-105.11
23.53
-20.12
Net profit growth
53.1
-847.55
218.57
-74.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
561.34
747.9
824.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
561.34
747.9
824.42
Other Operating Income
3.34
3.65
2.64
Other Income
1.73
2.79
2.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,050.1
|467.94
|2,07,624.08
|-163.54
|0.33
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
618.85
|24.22
|17,917.1
|179.07
|0.81
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
142.39
|54.18
|13,667.92
|27.33
|0.07
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
492.8
|45.81
|12,897.32
|80.23
|0.91
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
24.03
|32.47
|12,245.58
|102.04
|2.08
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Nipun Arora
Independent Director
Aarti Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abira Mansuri
Independent Director
Ankit N. Mittal
Independent Director
Ravi Jitendra Modi
Chairman & Managing Director & Director (Finance)
Jaimin Kailash Gupta
Whole Time Director
Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal
191 Shahwadi Nr Old Octori Nak,
Narol Sarkehj Highway,
Gujarat - 382405
Tel: 91-79-30417000/30017000
Website: http://www.aarvee-denims.com
Email: grievance@aarvee-denims.com; cs@aarvee-denims.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Varvee Global Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Aarvee Denims & Exports Private Limited in March, 1988 and was converted into a public Limited Company in April, 1992. ...
Read More
Reports by Varvee Global Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.