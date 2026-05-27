iifl-logo

Varvee Global Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
69.16
(-0.09%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Aarvee Denims CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202622 May 2026
Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 312026. Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)
Board Meeting18 Feb 202618 Feb 2026
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 18 th February, 2026, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters: 1. Adoption of new set of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company in substitution of and to the exclusion of the existing Articles of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders of the Company; 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Tapan Shah, Practicing Company Secretary to act as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting and remote e-voting process through postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20265 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith copy of the following. a) Copy of Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2025 prepared in accordance with Ind AS and taken on record and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th February 2026; b) Copy of Limited Review Report on the above referred Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2025 issued by M/s. Pankaj R Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants. To Consider and Approve Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202612 Jan 2026
Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the sub-division (split) of the face value of the existing equity shares of the Company from ?10 each to ? 5 each in accordance with the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 16th January,2026, inter alia, has approved the following items as per the attached letter. Alteration in Capital Clause of MOA subject to Shareholders Approval of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board meeting dated 12th November 2025 for approval of unaudited Financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20253 Sep 2025
the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the business as mentioned in the attached outcome.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20258 Aug 2025
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. 2)Any other matter with the permission of chair. OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202515 Jul 2025
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015
Board Meeting5 Jul 20252 Jul 2025
Inter alia, to consider the following businesses: 1. To consider and approve the transfer of balance 78,72,515 Equity Shares to the Acquirer, in accordance with Share Purchase Agreement dated 5th September, 2024 (SPA) and SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 (SEBI (SAST) Regulations). 2. To consider and take note on completion of SPA and subsequent handover of ERP software, original copies of Annual accounts, original documents of Fixed Assets as well all other original documents and fulfilment of all other formalities as mentioned in SPA. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta (DIN: 06833388) as Managing Director and Chairman w.e.f. 5th July, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with applicable laws. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Tarachand Gangasahay Agrawal (DIN: 00465635) as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 05th July, 2025 subject to the approval of shareholders and in accordance with applicable laws. 5. To consider the appointment of Mr. Jignesh M Parmar as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Person as per Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013. 6. To consider the Resignation of Mr. Vinod Parmanand Arora (DIN: 00007065) as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 5th July, 2025 7. To consider the Resignation of Mr. Ashish V Shah (DIN: 00007201) as Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 5th July, 2025 8. To consider the Resignation of Mr. Kalpesh V Shah (DIN: 00007262) as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f 5th July, 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held today, 5th July 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2025)

Aarvee Denims: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Varvee Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.