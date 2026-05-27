Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 312026. Outcome of Board meeting held on 27th May 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 18 Feb 2026 18 Feb 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 18 th February, 2026, inter alia has discussed, approved, and taken on record the following matters: 1. Adoption of new set of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company in substitution of and to the exclusion of the existing Articles of Association, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot to seek necessary approval of the Shareholders of the Company; 3. Approved the appointment of Mr. Tapan Shah, Practicing Company Secretary to act as a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting and remote e-voting process through postal ballot in a fair and transparent manner.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 The Board, based on the recommendation of Audit Committee has approved the unaudited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith copy of the following. a) Copy of Standalone Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2025 prepared in accordance with Ind AS and taken on record and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th February 2026; b) Copy of Limited Review Report on the above referred Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2025 issued by M/s. Pankaj R Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants. To Consider and Approve Financial results for the quarter and nine month ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 12 Jan 2026

Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the sub-division (split) of the face value of the existing equity shares of the Company from ?10 each to ? 5 each in accordance with the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act 2013. subject to such governmental/ statutory/ regulatory and other approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 16th January,2026, inter alia, has approved the following items as per the attached letter. Alteration in Capital Clause of MOA subject to Shareholders Approval of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025

Varvee Global Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 Outcome of Board meeting dated 12th November 2025 for approval of unaudited Financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September,2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2025 3 Sep 2025

the Board of Directors has inter alia transacted the business as mentioned in the attached outcome.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 8 Aug 2025

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2025 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon. 2)Any other matter with the permission of chair. OUTCOME OF MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2025 15 Jul 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2025 2 Jul 2025