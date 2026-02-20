Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, 16th January,2026, inter alia, has approved the following items as per the attached letter . Sub-division/ Split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity Share of Face Value Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up, be Sub-divided / Split into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Re. 5/- (Rupee Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company and such other approvals as may be necessary. The Record Date for Sub-division / Split of existing Equity Shares will be intimated in due course. Fixation of Record date for Sub-division /Split of Equity shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.02.2026) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Varvee Global Ltd, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VARVEE GLOBAL LTD (514274) RECORD DATE 02.03.2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing equity shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 02/03/2026 DR-831/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE273D01019 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 02/03/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs.5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.02.2026) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20260223-20 dated February 23, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN Number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code VARVEE GLOBAL LIMITED (514274) New ISIN No. INE273D01027 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 02-03-2026 (DR- 831/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.02.2026) Credit Confirmation from Depositories for Sub-division /Split of shares (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.03.2026)